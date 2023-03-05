Someone purchased $5 million winning ticket in Hereford, Texas

HEREFORD, Texas — Someone purchased a $5 million winning scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket in Hereford. The prize was once claimed Thursday, in keeping with the Texas Lottery web site. Four such winning tickets exist, and 3 had been claimed as of the ultimate web site replace on Friday.

Lubbock Police arrest 17 folks in ‘Operation March Madness’



The winning ticket was once bought through the Allsup’s comfort retailer at 515 South 25 Mile Avenue in Hereford. The different two winning tickets, each claimed in 2022, had been bought in Gilmer and Corpus Christi.

This explicit scratch-off sport is known as the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. The lottery web site mentioned there are prizes value greater than $238.4 million in the sport.

There are greater than 6.1 million tickets in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Prizes vary from $50 to $5 million.

Click here to remark, react or proportion on Facebook.