Song Yadong, Sodiq Yusuff and Terrance McKinney will put the UFC’s future on display

LAS VEGAS — Saturday’s UFC Combat Night time principal occasion is a light-weight heavyweight bout between onetime title challenger Thiago Santos and rising contender Magomed Ankalaev.
There may be a variety of intrigue round this 205-pound matchup, because the division is large open in the meanwhile. Santos (22-9) is rebuilding from a tough stretch in 2020 and 2021, wherein he went 0-Three and handled a severe knee damage. Nevertheless, the Brazilian is again within the win column as he defeated Johnny Walker in October.
Ankalaev (16-1), in the meantime, is without doubt one of the hottest contenders within the division, having gained seven in a row. Some name the Russian a future champion, however that is arguably his hardest take a look at thus far and his first look in a five-round struggle.
Past Saturday’s headliner, nonetheless, there’s a lot to be careful for on this principal card. It is full of promising prospects who might attain a UFC title struggle within the subsequent a number of years. Here is a more in-depth have a look at three of the highest names to control this weekend, outdoors of the principle occasion.
Tune Yadong, bantamweight
Tune Yadong stuns Julio Arce with a head kick after which finishes him off with sturdy punches within the second spherical.
Saturday’s opponent: Marlon Moraes
UFC profession to this point: Tune, 24, is the youngest of the three prospects highlighted right here however has essentially the most UFC expertise by far. Preventing out of Crew Alpha Male in Sacramento, California, Tune (18-5-1, 1 NC) made his UFC debut in 2017 at age 19. He already holds a UFC file of 7-1-1, and he has compiled that file towards good competitors. On the time of his fights towards them, his opponents held a mixed file of 129-35-4.
Tune is No. 14 within the UFC’s 135-pound rankings. Saturday’s struggle towards the No. 10-ranked Moraes (23-9-1) might mark a degree of no return. Moraes has misplaced his previous three however nonetheless carries a variety of respect as a former WSOF champion and UFC title challenger. If Tune wins, he’ll possible transfer into the highest 10 and be nothing however top-tier fights for the foreseeable future.
Potential future fights to search for: Cannot go fallacious with any of the highest names, however some matchups that soar off the web page: Ricky Simon, Sean O’Malley, Rob Font, TJ Dillashaw.
Urijah Faber, coach, on what makes Tune completely different: One of many coolest issues about Tune is I bear in mind when he got here [to Team Alpha Male] the primary time, he was 19 or so and wasn’t signed to the UFC. I used to be strolling into wrestling apply and I watched him with one of many lower-level guys and mentioned, “Man, his wrestling is fairly good.” I wished to go together with him, and I noticed he had a methods to go however he was proficient in wrestling and his standup was actually good. And I discovered he is a teen who got here right here from China by himself, did not communicate a lick of English and simply jumped proper in with the professionals.
When he was a child, he went to a kind of conventional Chinese language colleges, the place they might do eight hours a day of conventional martial arts. He was a man who traveled to seminars. He had the help of his household and he was simply placing himself in locations the place he might be taught. A part of the explanation he does not have a greater, extra protected file is he was both mendacity about his age or having his dad and mom signal one thing so he might compete when he was 16 years previous.
He likes to field, loves the candy science, however he additionally has that conventional background the place they really spar and compete from a younger age. So, he is been doing that since he was a child. He can keep within the pocket, and he will be elusive from the skin. He has spinning kicks, aspect kicks. He is skilled throughout. He will be Muay Thai, boxing, conventional martial arts. And now he is turning into an excellent well-rounded wrestler and jiu-jitsu participant.
His all-in mentality is particular. Lots of people are good at combating. Lots of people have presents. Not all people is all-in. He moved out of his consolation zone. He hasn’t been residence in over two years. I by no means have to fret about him — if I do not see him at apply, I do know he is doing one thing as a result of he is all the time doing one thing. That is a champion’s mentality.
Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight
Arnold Allen stuns Sodiq Yusuff a number of instances to cruise to a unanimous resolution victory.
Saturday’s opponent: Alex Caceres
UFC profession to this point: Yusuff (11-2) earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Sequence in 2018 and has gone 4-1. He’s coming off his first Octagon loss, by resolution towards Arnold Allen final April. If there may be such a factor as a top quality loss in MMA, that was it. Allen has gained eight in a row and is ranked No. 7 within the division. Yusuff misplaced to Allen by one spherical, 29-28 — and really out-struck him within the bout (79-26).
Attributable to that loss, Yusuff is flying underneath the radar. He additionally missed the second half of final yr resulting from COVID-19 signs. He fights No. 15-ranked Caceres (19-12) in a bout that, even when Yusuff wins, possible wouldn’t catapult him into the highest 10. At 28, although, Yusuff is a little bit of a sleeper at 145 kilos. The good cash is not bailing on his potential primarily based on one loss.
Potential future fights to search for: Yusuff has a enjoyable fashion. He is fan-friendly. Some potential good matchups: Shane Burgos, Edson Barboza, Josh Emmett, Arnold Allen rematch, just about all the prime 10.
Yusuff, on what makes him completely different: Ever since I used to be a child, I wished to be within the UFC. As quickly as I graduated [high school], I went into full-time coaching with Lloyd Irvin. He moved me into the fighter home and has type of molded me from the start. I have been coaching like a professional since day one, three periods a day. So, despite the fact that my years skilled is not so long as most, my hours on the mat are equal to guys who’ve been coaching all their lives.
In my final struggle, technique-wise, I obtained hit with a punch I could not see coming and a head kick, once I was too boxing-focused. And people two issues value me two rounds. I noticed somebody on-line say, “He will be actually damage when he sees he misplaced due to two strikes.” As a result of I out-landed him each spherical, however he did what he was alleged to do and walked away with two huge hits. That third spherical was additionally the primary time I discovered myself within the place the place successful the spherical did not matter. I wanted a end, however that by no means clicked in my head. Preventing is so psychological, and I did not make the adjustment I wanted to.
The psychological recreation is unquestionably one thing I am engaged on. And it isn’t self-belief; I am speaking about considering in a struggle and the right way to strategy rounds. Individuals do not even know I grapple. That is one of many psychological hurdles I would like to beat. My staff is huge in jiu-jitsu. I moved into the fighter home as a white belt, and I used to be coaching with black belt world champions. So, I obtained actually good at getting jacked up [laughs]. It obtained to a degree the place I grew to become too defensive. My coach has labored with me on that, like, “Hey, you are adequate to faucet these guys. Search for offense.”
Once I have a look at guys like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, I truthfully do assume my energy is sufficient to cease both of them. The largest problem is psychological. I really feel they’re so seasoned, and that is one of many issues I hate about not being as lively final yr. I wish to struggle as a lot as potential this yr.
Terrance McKinney, light-weight
Terrance McKinney’s UFC debut is one to recollect, knocking out Matt Frevola simply seven seconds into their struggle at UFC 263.
Saturday’s opponent: Drew Dober
UFC profession to this point: It is too early to actually gauge McKinney’s potential — however he has been excellent to this point. In 2019, he got here up quick towards Sean Woodson on Dana White’s Contender Sequence (Woodson has since gone 3-1 within the UFC), however McKinney (12-3) nonetheless broke into the promotion final yr and impressed in a short-notice struggle towards Matt Frevola — McKinney gained by seven-second knockout. Since then, he has adopted with a first-round end of Fares Ziam.
Eleven of McKinney’s 12 wins have ended inside the primary spherical. This weekend’s bout towards Dober (23-11) is a large step up in competitors, and the UFC acknowledged that by providing McKinney, 27, a brand new contract previous to this weekend. A win towards a seasoned veteran resembling Dober would throw McKinney right into a severe quick monitor within the division.
Potential future fights to search for: There are limitless prospects for McKinney so early in his profession. A number of probably enjoyable ones that stand out: Uros Medic, Jordan Leavitt, Bobby Inexperienced.
McKinney, on what makes him completely different: What units me aside is my wrestling pedigree. Myself, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan in all probability have the very best wrestling within the division. You see how properly these two are doing, it is solely a matter of time earlier than I catch up. I used to be ranked No. 1 within the nation in junior school and I might have gone to the Olympics in Greco-Roman, however could not increase sufficient cash. God had a unique plan for me.
I give up wrestling earlier than I graduated from Notre Dame School [Ohio] to pursue combating. I really imagine I can grasp with anybody within the prime 10 proper now. I heard about this struggle final Friday after Drew’s opponent needed to pull out. The chance introduced itself, and God has now paved the best way for me to interrupt into the highest 10 earlier than the top of this yr, similar to I wished. Drew is as sturdy as they arrive, so I am able to go to warfare.
One other factor that units me aside is my willingness to return ahead and take dangers. Lots of people aren’t good at combating backward, and once you’re backing up, you are inclined to make huge, exaggerated actions to cease the opposite’s ahead momentum. That is the place we will see the takedown or the clear counterstrike.
