Sonny Gray trade: Twins acquire right-hander from Reds for 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty

The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed starter Sonny Grey and right-handed prospect Francis Peguero from the Cincinnati Reds in trade for right-handed prospect and 2021 first-round draft choose Chase Petty, the groups introduced Sunday.

Grey, 32 years outdated, began 26 video games final season, amassing a 4.19 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He is been a reliably above-average starter since a short, dismal stint with the New York Yankees. Over the course of the final three seasons, he is posted a 136 ERA+ and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 68 begins.

Grey is scheduled to make greater than $10 million this season. The Twins will maintain a membership choice value $12 million on his providers in 2023.

Including Grey is the second notable commerce for the Twins this weekend. On Saturday, they shipped catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers in trade for infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-handed prospect Ronny Henriquez. Grey can also be the second notable addition the Twins have made to their rotation this offseason. Previous to the lockout, they signed Dylan Bundy to a one-year pact.

In Petty, the Reds get hold of the 26th choose in final summer season’s draft. Here is what CBS Sports activities wrote when rating him the 37th-best prospect within the class:

Few participant varieties usually tend to kindle a draft-room argument than a hard-throwing prep righty. Petty’s anticipated touchdown vary has fluctuated in consequence; some envision him going within the crown-end of the primary spherical, whereas others consider these people ought to be faraway from their positions (and, maybe, well mannered society). He has big-time arm power, in fact, with which he is damaged the 100-mph mark up to now. His slider has additionally proven promise as a putaway pitch. The drawbacks start with Petty’s fastball form (it would not match the trendy parameters) and lengthen to his supply and the danger (of each, the bullpen and attrition selection) that comes with the sort.

Petty threw 5 innings in rookie ball after signing. He struck out six and walked simply one of many 21 batters he confronted. He recently told MLB.com that the Twins have been working with him to improve his mechanics and optimize his pitches based on his data.

Peguero, 24, appeared in 28 video games with the Reds’ Excessive-A affiliate final season. He struck out greater than a batter per inning however posted a 4.96 ERA.