Sooners Advance to Quarterfinals – University of Oklahoma

8 Oklahoma
4
Wisconsin
0
NORMAN — The No. 8 Oklahoma’s women’s tennis team grabbed their first ever win at the ITA National Indoor Championships by sweeping host Wisconsin, 4-0, in Madison, Wis. at the Nielsen Tennis Center.
To get it started, No. 42 duo Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva took down Taylor Cataldi and Charmaine Seah, 6-2, on court two. Wisconsin’s Ariel Johnson and Avan Markham grabbed the victory over Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker at the No. 3 spot, 6-3.
No. 9 pair Ivana and Carmen Corley clinched the doubles point against Xinyu Cai and Alina Mukhortova, 6-4, at the top court.
“Doubles was good energy from both sides,” said head coach Audra Cohen. “They played well and sustained the energy and momentum the whole way through.”
With the 1-0 lead, the Sooners headed into singles action. Newcomer Chanta, ranked 88th, finished first on court four, taking down Charmaine Seah, 6-3, 6-0. Adding onto the lead, No. 57 senior Ivana Corley grabbed the 6-3, 6-1 win on court three after defeating Alina Mukhortova.
To clinch the match and sweep the Badgers, No. 103 Emma Staker won over Taylor Cataldi, 6-1, 6-4, on court six.
When play was halted, Sleeth was up 6-1, 5-2 at the top court, Carmen Corley was tied at 6-2, 1-6 at the No. 2 spot, and Pisareva was at 6-3, 3-4 on court five.
“These tournaments are special. You have to be able to roll with the punches and bring energy when it’s your time.”
UP NEXT
Oklahoma is back tomorrow, Feb. 12, to take on No. 1 Texas in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. at the Nielsen Tennis Center.
RESULTS
#8 OU Women’s Tennis 4, Wisconsin 0
Singles
1. #15 Layne Sleeth (OU) vs. #86 Xinyu Cai (WIS) 6-1, 5-2, unfinished
2. #35 Carmen Corley (OU) vs. Ava Markham (WIS) 6-2, 1-6, unfinished
3. #57 Ivana Corley (OU) def. Alina Mukhortova (WIS) 6-3, 6-1
4. #88 Anchisa Chanta (OU) def. Charmaine Seah (WIS) 6-3, 6-0
5. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) vs. Denise Stoica (WIS) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished
6. #103 Emma Staker (OU) def. Taylor Cataldi (WIS) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
1. #9 Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. Xinyu Cai (WIS) 6-4
2. #42 Layne Sleeth/Alexandra Pisareva (OU) def. Taylor Cataldi/Charmaine Seah (WIS) 6-2
3. Ariel Johnson/Ava Markham (WIS) def. Anchisa Chanta/Emma Staker (OU) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,3,6)