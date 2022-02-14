Sooners Close Opening Weekend with Run-Rule Win

IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma completed the opening weekend sweep with a 9-0 run-rule victory over UC-San Diego Sunday in the final game of the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational.
Sophomore Jayda Coleman walked it off in the bottom of the fifth on an inside the park home run, bringing in three runs on the rip to left. Coleman set a career high with five RBIs in the contest, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run.
Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein was masterful in the circle for the Sooners, going the distance in a one-hit shutout. Trautwein struck out eight batters and retired the last 12 she faced, surrendering no walks on the day.
Five Sooners registered a hit in the contest led by Coleman’s three. Jocelyn Alo and Grace Lyons brought in runs on RBI singles while senior Grace Green drew a based-loaded walk to bring another one across.
Trautwein collected her second win as a Sooner and has 16 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched on the early season to just one walk and a 0.00 ERA.
Oklahoma closes opening weekend 5-0 including a statement win over No. 3 UCLA Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The Sooners are outscoring opponents 41-1 and the only run given up was unearned. Three of OU’s win have come via run rule and four of the five have been shutouts.
The Sooners return to the diamond next weekend, Feb. 18-20, in Houston for the Houston Classic. OU matches up with host Houston twice, McNeese State and Texas State. The action will be available to watch on ESPN+ and heard on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM/1560 AM) in Oklahoma.
