GAINESVILLE, Florida –



The Sooners’ scorching streak continued on Saturday with one different match win, this time in opposition to the regional host Florida Gators.

Oklahoma started off down 0-2 on Alfred A. McKethan Area, nonetheless a four-run third inning gave the Sooners a lead they didn’t relenquish.

The Sooners piled on 11 hits that led to 9 runs and a victory over Florida.