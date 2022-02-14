Sooners Earn Spot In Championship

8 Oklahoma
4
5 Pepperdine
2
MADISON, Wis. — The No. 8 Oklahoma women’s tennis continued their historic undefeated run after taking down No. 5 Pepperdine, 4-2, to send themselves to the championship match in their first appearance at the ITA National Indoor Championship.
Starting off in doubles, the Waves were the first to take the win. Pepperdine’s No. 24 duo Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen notched a 6-1 victory over No. 42 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva on court two.
The Sooners responded with No. 9 ranked Ivana and Carmen Corley grabbing the 6-4 win at the top court against Lisa Zaar and Victoria Flores. To clinch the doubles point, Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker defeated Shiori Fukuda and Anastasia Iamachkine on court six, 7-5.
Going into singles, Pepperdine answered with two back-to-back court wins. Junior and No. 35 ranked Carmen Corley fell to No. 8 Lisa Zaar, 4-6, 1-6, at court two, while No. 88 Chanta was toppled at court four by No. 90 Janice Tjen, 5-7, 4-6.
With the 1-2 deficit, the Sooners went on to win three straight courts. First up, No. 57 Ivana Corley took the win, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, over Victoria Flores at court three. The score was tied at two when Pisareva stepped up to defeat Savannah Broadus, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), at the No. 5 spot to give OU the 3-2 lead.
Once again to clinch the match was No. 103 Emma Staker as she took down No. 71 Nikki Redelijk in a hard-fought battle on court six, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
When play was halted, No. 15 Layne Sleeth was down 5-7, 7-5, 3-5 at the top court against No. 16 Shiori Fukuda.
UP NEXT
With the historic win, the Sooners are on to face No. 2 North Carolina in the championship match tomorrow at noon CT.
RESULTS
#8 OU Women’s Tennis 4, #5 Pepperdine 2
Singles
1. #15 Layne Sleeth (OU) vs. #16 Shiori Fukuda (PEPP) 5-7, 7-5, 3-5, unfinished
2. #8 Lisa Zaar (PEPP) def. #35 Carmen Corley (OU) 6-4, 6-1
3. #57 Ivana Corley (OU) def. Victoria Flores (PEPP) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
4. #90 Janice Tjen (PEPP) def. #88 Anchisa Chanta (OU) 7-5, 6-4
5. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) vs. Savannah Broadus (PEPP) 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)
6. #103 Emma Staker (OU) def. Nikki Redelijk (PEPP) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles
1. #9 Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. #15 Lisa Zaar/Victoria Flores (PEPP) 6-4
2. #24 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen (PEPP) vs. #42 Layne Sleeth/Alexandra Pisareva (OU) 6-1
3. Anchisa Chanta/Emma Staker (OU) def. Shiori Fukuda/Anastasia Iamachkine (PEPP) 7-5
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (2,4,5,3,6)