Sooners End Historic Run as ITA Runner-Up

2 North Carolina
4
8 Oklahoma
2
MADISON, Wis. — The No. 8 Oklahoma women’s tennis team finished out a historic run at the ITA National Indoor Championship as the runner-up, falling to No. 2 North Carolina, 4-2.
“While this was a huge weekend for this program, it was not a surprise to our team,” said head coach Audra Cohen. “We know our team has the tennis level and energy to take down the top teams. We will reflect on things we can do to improve and get back to work. There is a lot more to come from these Sooners.”
The Sooners came out strong in doubles, as No. 11 duo Ivana and Carmen Corley defeated the No. 1 pair in the nation Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty, 6-3, at the top court. To clinch the doubles point, No. 42 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva grabbed their highest-ranked doubles win, 6-2, against No. 21 Cameron Morra and Carson Tanguilig at the No. 2 spot.
Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker were up 5-3 against No. 26 Sanford and Tran when the point was clinched.
In singles, No. 35 Carmen Corley was the first to fall, 2-6, 1-6, against No. 27 Elizabeth Scotty at the No. 2 spot. The Tarheels continued their run as No. 19 Fiona Crawley defeated No. 88 Chanta, 6-4, 6-4, on court four.
Senior and 57th ranked Ivana Corley took court three against No. 7 Reilly Tran, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, to tie the boards.
UNC came back with two back-to-back wins to clinch the match. Alexandra Pisareva fell to No. 14 Carson Tanguilig, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, on court five, while No. 103 Emma Staker was taken down by No. 74 Anika Yarlagadda on court six, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, to clinch the title for the Tarheels.
When play was halted, No. 15 Layne Sleeth was up 6-2, 1-6, 5-1 at the top court against No. 4 Cameron Morra.
UP NEXT
The Sooners return home to the Headington Family Tennis Center on Feb. 20 to face No. 10 USC at noon CT.
RESULTS
#2 North Carolina 4, #8 Oklahoma 2
Singles
1. #15 Layne Sleeth (OU) vs. #4 Cameron Morra (UNC) 6-2, 1-6, 5-1, unfinished
2. #27 Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. #35 Carmen Corley (OU) 6-2, 6-1
3. #57 Ivana Corley (OU) def. #7 Reilly Tran (UNC) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
4. #19 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. #88 Anchisa Chanta (OU) 6-4, 6-4
5. #14 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
6. #74 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. #103 Emma Staker (OU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
1. #9 Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. #1 Fiona Crawley/Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) 6-3
2. #42 Layne Sleeth/Alexandra Pisareva (OU) def. #21 Cameron Morra/Carson Tanguilig (UNC) 6-2
3. Anchisa Chanta/Emma Staker (OU) vs. #26 Sanford/Tran (UNC) 5-3, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,4,3,5,6)