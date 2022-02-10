Sooners Head To ITA National Indoors

8 Oklahoma
Wisconsin
Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. CT
NORMAN – The No. 8 Oklahoma women’s tennis team makes the program’s first ITA National Indoors appearance Feb. 11-14 at Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison, Wisc.
The Sooners face host Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. CT in the first round. Should OU advance, the Sooners will face the winner of top seed Texas and USC in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
There will be a consolation bracket if needed.
OU VS. THE FIELD
The Sooners have met Wisconsin twice in program history, most recently in 2017 at home. OU is 1-1 all-time against the Badgers.
The last meeting between OU and Texas was at the Big 12 Tennis Championships in 2021, where the Sooners dropped the match 2-4. The teams will ultimately play later this season, March 27, in Norman for their annual conference match-up.
OU met USC for the first time in program history at the NCAA Championships in 2021, where the Trojans came out victorious, 4-3. The teams will also meet after the tournament in Norman, Feb. 20.
WHERE THEY RANK
The Sooners are ranked No. 8 in both the latest ITA team rankings and USTA College Tennis Top 25.
In doubles, Carmen and Ivana Corley are No. 9. The duo is 6-1 this season, with two wins against ranked pairs. The No. 42 duo Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva are currently 3-1, with one ranked win and their only loss from a ranked pair.
Five Sooners are currently in the rankings. No. 15 Layne Sleeth is 5-1 and 1-1 against ranked opponents. Junior Carmen Corley has been a staple at the top line, ranked 35th and sitting at a 5-2 record and 2-2 against ranked players. No. 57 Ivana Corley is 4-1, newcomer Anchisa Chanta is 88th with a perfect record, and freshman Emma Staker is No. 103, sitting at a 6-1 record.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
OU grabbed their first top-10 win in program history against No. 6 Duke at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Durham, N.C, ultimately sending them to their first ever ITA National Indoor Championship.
Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva clinched the doubles point against No. 20 Chloe Beck and Margaryta Bilokin 7-5 on court two.
To clinch the match, freshman Emma Staker took down No. 48 Coleman 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at the No. 6 spot, her first ranked-win victory.
MATCH INFO
First serve against Wisconsin is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Should the Sooners advance, they will play in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Fans can keep up with the action here or watch via Playsight.
UP NEXT
The Sooners will be back at the Headington Family Tennis Center to take on No. 10 USC on Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. CT.
For updates, follow @OU_WTennis on Twitter or like Oklahoma Women’s Tennis on Facebook.