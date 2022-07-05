Sooners host more for official visits

The University of Oklahoma has had an excellent month of June. The soccer staff is internet hosting prospects for their official visits, and the softball staff simply gained one other nationwide title to go back-to-back.

Oklahoma soccer would like to hoist a nationwide championship trophy of its personal sooner somewhat than later.

For that to occur, the Sooners should proceed to recruit nicely, which is why this weekend is necessary: a brand new wave of potential Sooners descends upon Norman for official visits.

While final week takes the cake when it comes to the sheer variety of prospects on campus, this week gives a really beneficial alternative for the Sooners to attach and transfer ahead with 2023 prospects who maintain the Sooners in very excessive regard.

The ChampU BBQ drew more than 20 guests to campus. While the quantity this weekend won’t match that, some main names are value watching because the weekend begins. We’ve taken the freedom of itemizing each official customer heading to Norman this weekend.