Sooners Host No. 20 Longhorns Tuesday

Oklahoma
(20/20) Texas
Tuesday, Feb. 15 / 6 p.m. CT / Lloyd Noble Center / Norman
NORMAN – Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) hosts No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) for the second game of the Red River Rivalry Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lloyd Noble Center.
OU last played Saturday, Feb. 12 at No. 8 Kansas and dropped a battle against the Jayhawks, 71-69. Jordan Goldwire tallied a career-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Tanner Groves added 19 points, Elijah Harkless 12 and Jalen Hill 10.
The Sooners finished the week 1-1 after knocking off then-No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 Feb. 9 at Lloyd Noble Center behind a career-best 30 points by Umoja Gibson.
Doors to the arena open one hour before tip and the Lloyd Noble Center’s clear-bag policy is in effect.
ON THE AIR
Tuesday’s game will be available on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.
The contest tips at 6 p.m. CT and will air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS
- Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) dropped its last game against No. 10 Baylor 80-63. The Longhorns had previously beaten two top-25 teams in back-to-back games. UT beat No. 8 Kansas 79-76 Monday, Feb. 7 and then-No. 20 Iowa State 63-41. Both wins were at the Frank Erwin Center.
- A trio of Longhorns average double-digit points. Timmy Allen boasts a team-high 11.6 points per game and Marcus Carr adds 10.9 and Andrew Jones 10.0. Allen is also UT’s team leader with 6.6 rebounds per contest and Carr averages 3.5 assists per game.
- Texas leads the Big 12 and is second nationally in scoring defense (56.8), and lead the conference in turnover margin (4.0) and rank 18th in the NCAA. UT has a league best 75.8% free throw percentage.
OKLAHOMA VS. TEXAS TIDBITS
- Oklahoma and Texas will meet for the 101st time when the two programs clash Tuesday. OU holds a 57-43 advantage. Texas earned the 66-52 victory in Austin to start the two-game series this season.
- Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner spent the 2020-21 season in the same position at Texas. Turner helped Texas to a 19-8 record and the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. In the 2021 regular season finale against Oklahoma, Turner coached Texas after head coach Shaka Smart was unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.
- In the Jan. 13, 1990 meeting, Oklahoma’s Jackie Jones tallied a program record nine blocks against the Longhorns. The Sooners finished the game with a team record 14 blocked shots.
NOTHING BUT NET
- Oklahoma is ranked 37th in the NET rankings (2/13) with a 7-10 record in the first two quads (4-2 in quad two). OU is ranked fifth in the Big 12 and Texas is fourth (15th overall). Four teams in the Big 12 rank in the top 15 of the NET rankings and the Big 12 has an average rating of 35.5. All 10 teams are ranked in the top 70.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma travels to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.