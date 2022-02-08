Sooners Host No. 9 Texas Tech Wednesday

Oklahoma
(9/9 Texas Tech)
Wednesday, Feb. 9 / 8 p.m. CT / Lloyd Noble Center / Norman
NORMAN – Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) is slated to host No. 9/9 Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners last competed Saturday, Feb. 5 at Oklahoma State and fell to the Cowboys in the opening game of the Bedlam series. Tanner Groves tallied a team-high 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting and grabbed nine boards. Elijah Harkless tallied 15 points, six rebounds and a season-high five steals.
Doors to the arena open one hour before tip and the Lloyd Noble Center’s clear-bag policy is in effect.
ON THE AIR
Wednesday’s game will be available on ESPNU with Mark Neely and Chris Spatola on the call.
The contest tips at 8 p.m. CT and will air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
SCOUTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) is coached by Mark Adams in his first year as head coach of the Red Raiders. TTU has won its previous three games and last earned the 60-53 victory against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. The Red Raiders only loss in their last five games was against then-No. 5 Kansas in double overtime (94-91).
- Five Red Raiders average double-figures and are led by Bryson Williams 13.7 points per game. Kevin McCullar leads Texas Tech in rebounds (5.8) and assists per game (2.8). McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. average 10.9 points per game and Kevin Obanor and Davion Warren each add 10.3.
- Texas Tech is eighth in the NCAA in field goal percentage defense (37.6) and 10th in scoring margin (14.1). The Red Raiders are 12th in scoring defense (60.1) and 17th in rebound margin (7.2). Williams is second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (53.5%) behind only Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves.
TEXAS TECH VS. OKLAHOMA TIDBITS
- Texas Tech and Oklahoma will meet for the 68th time and Oklahoma holds a 25-9 advantage over the Red Raiders in games played in Norman. The first meeting between the two programs was in the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City during the 1944-45 season. OU won 61-31.
- In the Jan. 26, 2016 meeting between OU and TTU, Oklahoma amassed a program-record 14 blocks, tying the mark set against Texas in 1990.
- Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin corralled 23 boards against the Red Raiders Feb. 14, 2009 and tied a Lloyd Noble Center record set by Harvey Grant and later tied by Stacey King. Griffin also led Oklahoma with 40 points and was the first player in Big 12 history with a 40 point and 20 rebound game.
- The 2009 meeting between the two programs at Lloyd Noble Center was the third largest paid crowd in program history and LNC welcomed 13,245 fans. OU won the contest 95-74.
- David Little, Oklahoma’s 27th all-time leading scorer with 1,229 points, transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech. Little was named 1982 Big Eight Newcomer of the Year and was selected in the 1983 NBA Draft (61st) by the Denver Nuggets.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma travels to Lawrence, Kan. for a matchup with No. 8 Kansas Saturday, Feb. 12