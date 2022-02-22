Sooners Host Wichita State in Home Opener

Oklahoma
Wichita State
Tuesday, Feb. 22 / Norman, Okla. / L. Dale Mitchell Park
|Matchups
|Game Time
|OU Projected Starter
|WSU Projected Starter
|Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
|LHP Braden Carmichael
|RHP Matt Boyer
First Pitch
• This is Oklahoma’s home opening week, with four games scheduled at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners begin with a 2:30 p.m. Tuesday contest against Wichita State.
• Tuesday’s game, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., was moved up to 2:30 p.m. due to impending cold weather.
• This is the first of three scheduled midweek meetings between Oklahoma and Wichita State this season. The Sooners and Shockers will play at Eck Stadium in Wichita on March 22 and again at Mitchell Park on April 19.
Watch/Listen/Follow
• The game will be broadcast locally on Sportstalk 99.3 FM/1400 AM KREF, and streamed live on SoonerSports.tv. The radio broadcast can also be found at Sportstalk1400.com and on the Sportstalk1400 app. Taylor Maples will have the radio call, which will be tied into the video stream.
• Live stats will be available at OUStats.com.
Tickets/Promotions
• Tickets for Tuesday’s home opener are available via SoonerSports.com. The L. Dale Mitchell Park ticket office and entrance gates will open 60 minutes prior to the scheduled game time. The ticket office and will call windows are located behind home plate, along W. Imhoff Rd.
• Tuesday’s giveaway is a 2022 OU baseball schedule magnet.
Leading Off
• Oklahoma is in its fifth season under the direction of head coach Skip Johnson (including the 2020 season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Johnson, who spent the 2017 season on staff as an assistant coach, has led the Sooners to a 114-81 record since taking over as head coach prior to the 2018 season.
• Oklahoma wrapped up opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers, but the Sooners could return to the venue in May. The 2022 Big 12 Championship, which will include the league’s top eight teams in the standings, will be held at Globe Life Field May 25-29.
• OU will play in another big league ballpark next weekend (March 4-6) at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park, the Sooners’ second multi-team events in a major league ballpark during the first three weeks of the season.
• This is the fourth straight season in which Oklahoma has played at least one game in a Major League Ballpark. OU played two games at Globe Life Field in 2021, three at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in 2020 (Shriners College Classic) and one contest against Minnesota at Target Field in Minneapolis (2019).
Series History
• This will be the 31st meeting between Oklahoma and Wichita State. OU leads the series 17-13.
• The teams last met in 2019, a 9-4 OU victory in Wichita. The Shockers won 2-1 in 2018 in Wichita and 4-2 in 2017 in Norman. The Sooners won twice in 2016: 4-2 in Norman and 15-7 in Wichita.
#LaunchPad
• The #LaunchPad is back for 2022. For the second straight year, pledged donations to a customized dollar amount for every homer that OU baseball hits in 2022 will go towards the the stadium renovation project. For more information, visit TheSoonerClub.com/LaunchPad.
• All donations from the Pledge Per Home Run Campaign will be treated as charitable donations supporting either the OU Softball Stadium Project or the OU Baseball Stadium Renovation Project and are tax-deductible.
Recap Opening Weekend
• The Sooners registered six stolen bases in seven attempts over opening weekend, including five on Sunday night against Michigan. Four different players stole a base, and Blake Roberson picked up three on his own. The 6’5″ first baseman – who was the designated hitter for all three games – led the Sooners with three steals (3 for 3). The junior college transfer redshirt sophomore also went 3 for 11 with three walks in his first regular baseball game in three years.
• Trent Brown led the Sooners with four RBIs, and all of them came on two hits. He hit a two-run single in the fourth inning against Arizona, as OU cut into the five-run deficit, then gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Michigan with a two-run double into the left center field gap. Jimmy Crooks and Diego Muniz joined Robertson with three hits and three walks over the weekend. Crooks, who was also hit twice, posted a .667 on-base percentage while Muniz (hit once) turned in a .700 OBP
• Jake Bennett pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in Friday’s win over Auburn, allowing just one hit and two walks. After a double to lead off the second inning, he faced just one over the minimum for the rest of his outing, retiring six in a row following the hit.
• David Sandlin pitched 4.1 innings against Arizona on Saturday night, striking out four batters. He retired the first five batters in the order, worked around a single in the second and rebounded from the Wildcats’ five-run third inning with a scoreless fourth frame.
• Chazz Martinez struck out five batters over 4.2 innings in the Sunday night finale against Michigan. He scattered four hits, walked none, and the lone run allowed was unearned. After Michigan’s RBI double in the fourth inning, he retired four in a row.
• The bullpen was electric in the two victories. Jaret Godman picked up the save on Friday and was perfect in the ninth inning on Sunday. Freshman Colton Sundloff pitched 2.0 shutout innings with one hit and one walk against Auburn and Griffin Miller went 2.2 against Michigan, punching out four batters and retiring his first eight. Carter Campbell, after tossing an inning on Friday, got the final out of the eighth inning on Sunday, and Carson Atwood stranded two runners with a strikeout looking in the fifth inning.
• Peyton Graham hit OU’s only home run of opening weekend – a two-run blast to left field in the seventh inning of the opener to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. He also singled, doubled and scored two runs.
• Several players made their first appearance in an Oklahoma uniform in the event. Junior college transfers Robertson, Sandlin, Martinez, Miller, Campbell, Sebastian Orduno and Creed Watkins all saw action. Redshirt freshman Cade Horton, who missed the 2021 season with an injury, started all three games at third base. True freshmen Sundloff, Aaron Calhoun, Max McGwire and Jackson Nicklaus made their collegiate debuts in the major league ballpark.