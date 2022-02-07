Front Page Sports

Sooners in the NFL: Pro Bowl

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The NFL’s annual Pro Bowl is officially in the books on Sunday with the AFC downing the NFC for a fifth consecutive season.

With six former Sooners receiving invites to the game, Oklahoma fans were given one final chance to see some of their favorites compete among the game’s elite, albeit in an exhibition format.

Former OU and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was the highlight of the day as he picked up right where he left off in the regular season, dicing up the NFC defense.

Andrews caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead all receivers in the game and be the only player with multiple receiving/rushing scores.



