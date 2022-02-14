Front Page Sports

Sooners in the NFL: Super Bowl 56

February 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
The 2021-2022 NFL season came to a conclusion on Sunday night with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals colliding in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams came into the day as solid favorites, but most agreed that Joe Burrow and the Bengals would still pose a hefty challenge and a fight that would likely be determined in the final quarter. 

The matchup was also a battle of four former Oklahoma players – two on each team.

Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Bobby Evans for Los Angeles, running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine for Cincinnati.



