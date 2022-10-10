Sooners in the NFL: Week 5

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 5 now in the books simply in need of Monday night time’s collision between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
As the season rolls, groups who’ve gotten off to sluggish begins start to really feel the immense stress to show issues round earlier than it’s too late.
At simply 1-3 getting into Sunday, that was definitely the case for former Oklahoma operating again Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots as they hosted the Detroit Lions in Foxboro, MA.
With an elevated position resulting from an harm to fellow operating again Damien Harris, Stevenson stepped up in a significant method to assist get his workforce the pivotal house win in blowout vogue.
The former Sooner ran for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries together with a career-long 49 yard rush on the afternoon, accounting for over 90 p.c of New England’s dashing yards.
After a stable rookie marketing campaign in which he ran for 606 yards and 5 touchdowns with a further 123 receiving yards in 12 video games, Stevenson is starting to see his position slowly improve in offensive coordinator Matt Patricia‘s offense.
This season, he already has 372 yards on the floor with one other 71 in the passing sport – nicely over half the yards in lower than half the video games of a yr in the past.
“He’s a good football player,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated postgame of Stevenson. “So glad we have him… He’s a good all-around back. Love him.”
It’s unclear how lengthy Harris will likely be out shifting ahead for New England, but it surely seems to be as if Stevenson is greater than poised to grab the second if extra carries are headed his method as the season rolls on.
Next up, Stevenson and the Patriots will hit the street for a matchup towards the Cleveland Browns subsequent Sunday at midday CT.
As for the remainder of the Sooners in the NFL, here’s a recap of how they did in Week 5:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 20-17 vs Philadelphia)
- WR Marquise Brown: 8 receptions on 10 targets for 78 yards, 1 landing
- OL Cody Ford: DNP (IR List)
- OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)
- QB Kyler Murray: Completed 28 of 42 passes for 250 yards, 1 landing, 1 interception, 4 rushes for 42 yards
- S Steven Parker: DNP (Practice Squad)
Atlanta Falcons
(L 21-15 at Tampa Bay)
- RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)
Baltimore Ravens
(W 19-17 vs Cincinnati)
- TE Mark Andrews: 8 receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards, 1 landing
- OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard
Buffalo Bills
(W 38-3 vs Pittsburgh)
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 assisted deal with
Carolina Panthers
(L 37-15 vs San Francisco)
- QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards, 1 interception
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 19-17 at Baltimore)
- RB Joe Mixon: 14 rushes for 78 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 10 yards
- RB Samaje Perine: 3 rushes for 17 yards, 4 receptions on 4 targets for 39 yards
Cleveland Browns
(L 30-28 vs LA Chargers)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Saw enjoying time in a reserve position
- DL Perrion Winfrey: 1 assisted deal with, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 move deflection
- WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)
Dallas Cowboys
(W 22-10 at LA Rams)
- LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)
- DT Neville Gallimore: 2 solo tackles
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 8 targets for 53 yards
Denver Broncos
(L 12-9 vs Indianapolis on Thursday Night)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 assisted deal with
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: Saw enjoying time in a reserve position
Scroll to Continue
Detroit Lions
(L 29-0 at New England)
- Ok Austin Seibert: DNP (Inactive)
Houston Texans
(W 13-6 at Jacksonville)
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo deal with
Kansas City Chiefs
(vs Las Vegas on Monday Night)
- TE Blake Bell:
- OT Orlando Brown:
- C Creed Humphrey:
- LS James Winchester:
Las Vegas Raiders
(at Kansas City on Monday Night)
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 30-28 at Cleveland)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted deal with
Los Angeles Rams
(L 22-10 vs Dallas)
- OL Bobby Evans: Saw enjoying time in a reserve position
Minnesota Vikings
(W 29-22 vs Chicago)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Saw enjoying time in a reserve position
New England Patriots
(W 29-0 vs Detroit)
- OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 25 rushes for 161 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 14 yards
New York Giants
(W 27-22 vs Green Bay in London)
- DB Tony Jefferson: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted deal with
- WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)
New York Jets
(W 40-17 vs Miami)
- OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 20-17 at Arizona)
- RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)
- QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards, 15 rushes for 61 yards, 2 dashing touchdowns
- OL Lane Johnson: Started at proper deal with
Pittsburgh Steelers
(L 38-3 at Buffalo)
- S Tre Norwood: 3 solo tackles
San Francisco 49ers
(W 37-15 at Carolina)
- OL Trent Williams: DNP (Inactive)
Seattle Seahawks
(L 39-32 at New Orleans)
- CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)
Washington Commanders
(L 21-17 vs Tennessee)
- P Tress Way: 6 punts for 247 yards, 41.2 yards per punt, 2 punts inside the 20
story by The Texas Tribune Source link