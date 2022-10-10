Oklahoma

Sooners in the NFL: Week 5

October 10, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 5 now in the books simply in need of Monday night time’s collision between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the season rolls, groups who’ve gotten off to sluggish begins start to really feel the immense stress to show issues round earlier than it’s too late.

At simply 1-3 getting into Sunday, that was definitely the case for former Oklahoma operating again Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots as they hosted the Detroit Lions in Foxboro, MA.

With an elevated position resulting from an harm to fellow operating again Damien Harris, Stevenson stepped up in a significant method to assist get his workforce the pivotal house win in blowout vogue.

