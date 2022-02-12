Sooners Roll Past Alabama – University of Oklahoma

19 Oklahoma
NORMAN — The No. 19 Oklahoma men’s tennis team defeated Alabama 6-1 at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Friday evening.
OU (9-1) extended their undefeated home streak to 8-0 following Friday’s match.
“Today was a tough match,” head coach Nick Crowell said. “Alabama really came in here ready to go and we knew they would. Like always, the doubles point is really big and our guys got off to a hot start.”
The Sooners started the night earning the doubles point over the Crimson Tide, tallying wins on courts one and three. Pair Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard extended their doubles success, securing their first ranked win on the season. Martinez and Hotard defeated No. 49 Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov 6-3 on court one. Mason Beiler and Nathan Han clinched the doubles point for OU with a 6-4 win over Rudi Christiansen and Juan Martin on court three.
“Alex [Martinez] and Welsh [Hotard] got a nice, ranked win there at No. 1,” Crowell said. That was huge getting on the board, pulling it out there, clinching it in the doubles.”
When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik were up 5-4 at the two spot against Enzo Aguiard and Joao Ferreira.
“Alabama really fought back,” Crowell said. “It was a tug-of-war match early on. They were up big in four first sets and we came back and won a bunch of those. That gave us a lot of momentum and we were able to close it out.”
In singles play, No. 83 Jordan Hasson claimed the first singles win of the night, tallying a 6-3, 6-1 win against Zach Foster. No. 54 Mandlik continued the momentum, notching a win over Juan Martin 6-1, 6-4 on court four. On court six, Han clinched the match against Ferreira with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Action played out on the remaining courts. Anselmo added the Sooners’ score with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Samofalov at the third spot. The Crimson Tide got on the board following a hard-fought battle against No. 53 Martinez and Aguiard at the No. 2 line (6-2, 7-6 (5)). At the top spot, No. 45 Beiler earned his first ranked win on the season, defeating No. 41 Planinsek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
“It was a great night for the Sooners,” Crowell said.
UP NEXT
The Sooners return to action on Sunday to host Drake at 1 p.m. CT. The match is open to the public and admission is free. Free pizza will be available for the first 50 fans.
RESULTS
No. 19 Oklahoma 6, Alabama 1
Singles competition
1. #45 Mason Beiler (OU) def. #41 Filip Planinsek (UA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
2. Enzo Aguiard (UA) def. #53 Alex Martinez (OU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
3. Baptiste Anselmo (OU) def. German Samofalov (UA) 7-5, 6-2
4. #54 Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Juan Martin (UA) 6-1, 6-4
5. #83 Jordan Hasson (OU) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-3, 6-1
6. Nathan Han (OU) def. Joao Ferreira (UA) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Welsh Hotard/Alex Martinez (OU) def. #49 Filip Planinsek/German Samofalov (UA) 6-3
2. Baptiste Anselmo/Mark Mandlik (OU) vs. Enzo Aguiard/Joao Ferreira (UA) 5-4, unfinished
3. Mason Beiler/Nathan Han (OU) def. Rudi Christiansen/Zach Foster (UA) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,4,6,3,2,1)