Sooners Roll Past Shockers – University of Oklahoma

22 Oklahoma
6
Wichita State
1
NORMAN — The No. 22 Oklahoma men’s tennis team opened February’s competition with a 6-1 victory over Wichita State at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Friday evening.
“Wichita State is a great team,” head coach Nick Crowell said. “We knew they were going to be really tough coming in, so the doubles point was huge.”
For the seventh time this season, the Sooners (7-1) have won the doubles point. Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard completed their match first, downing Luka Mrsic and Nicolas Acevedo 6-4 at the top line. Nathan Han and Mason Beiler clinched the point for OU with a 6-3 victory against Jackie Lin and Ray Lo on court three.
When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik were down 6-5 against Kristof Minarik and Alex Richards at the two spot.
Martinez struck first in singles play, tallying a 6-1, 6-3 win over Orel Ovil on court two. No. 54 Jordan Hasson continued the momentum for the Sooners, defeating Lo 6-1, 6-4 on court five. No. 31 Beiler came up big for OU, clinching the match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Acevedo on the top line.
“Mason hit a huge return on a deuce point, 5-3,” Crowell said. “That was big momentum for us.”
OU played out the remaining courts, picking up two more victories. Justin Schlageter earned a 6-4, 6-3 win against Richards on court six, while No.49 Mandlik picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory on court four against Mrsic.
Wichita State got on the board after a hard-fought battle against Anselmo and Minarik on court three, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 1-0 [5].
UP NEXT
The Sooners will host Arkansas at the Headington Family Tennis Center at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. The match is open to the public and admission is free. Free pizza will be provided to the first 50 fans.
RESULTS
#22 Oklahoma Men’s Tennis 6, Wichita State 1
Singles
1. #31 Mason Beiler (OU) def. Nicolas Acevedo (WSU) 6-3, 6-2
2. Alex Martinez (OU) def. Orel Ovil (WSU) 6-1, 6-3
3. Kristof Minarik (WSU) def. Baptiste Anselmo (OU) 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 1-0 (10-5)
4. #49 Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Luka Mrsic (WSU) 6-4, 6-4
5. #54 Jordan Hasson (OU) def. Ray Lo (WSU) 6-1, 6-4
6. Justin Schlageter (OU) def. Alex Richards (WSU) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
1. Alex Martinez/Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Luka Mrsic/Nicolas Acevedo (WSU) 6-4
2. Baptiste Anselmo/Mark Mandlik (OU) vs. Kristof Minarik/Alex Richards (WSU) 5-6, unfinished
3. Nathan Han/Mason Beiler (OU) def. Jackie Lin/Ray Lo (WSU) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,5,1,6,4,3)