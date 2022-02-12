Sooners See Perfection in Win over George Washington

2 Oklahoma
197.425
George Washington
194.925
|Team Scores
|Vault
|Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|OU
|49.250
|49.550
|49.075
|49.550
|GWU
|48.825
|48.575
|48.700
|48.825
NORMAN – For the second week in a row, Ragan Smith was perfect on beam to lead the Sooners to a 197.425-194.925 win over George Washington Friday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Smith is the first Sooner since Maggie Nichols in 2018 to post back-to-back perfect scores on beam and the first since Nichols (vault) and Olivia Trautman (vault) in 2020 to earn back-to-back 10.0s on any event. With the perfect score, Smith earned her fourth beam title of the season. A Sooner has now earned a perfect score in every home meet this season.
“I would say, it’s difficult to see the same routine every week on the same event,” head coach K.J. Kindler said. “It’s just hard. And from Ragan, I think I have seen the same routine every week. That’s definitely a mental toughness, she’s kind of captured. She’s been really detail-oriented in the gym. She’s not allowing herself to make those mistakes in practice. And when she does, she corrects them and does whatever extra she needs to do to make that happen. I honestly just think she’s in a really good place mentally and the balance beam is her forte. She just owns it. It’s really hard to get a 10 once. So, to get a 10 twice is really hard. To get it back-to-back is I don’t know, I don’t know what you call that, crazy, but totally deserving.”
Audrey Davis and Danielle Sievers shared the vault title with matching 9.9s. Jordan Bowers earned the bars title with a career-high 9.95. On floor, Carly Woodard and Danae Fletcher shared floor with 9.925s. Davis took home the all-around title, her fourth of the season with a career best 39.625.
The Sooners tallied a 49.250 on vault in the opening rotation. Davis started the vault rotation off strong with a season-high 9.9 on her Yurchenko full. Danae Fletcher added a career-high tying 9.850 on her full, followed by a 9.775 from Sheridan Ramsey. Bowers tallied a 9.825 on her Yurchenko 1.5 in the No. 5 spot. Anchoring the lineup in her vault debut, Sievers recorded a season and career high 9.9.
“Really proud of Audrey Davis starting us off with that 9.9 (and) Danielle closing out the rotation with a 9.9,” Kindler said. “(It was) Dani(‘s) first time doing vault (because) we’ve been recovering from a foot injury. She’s been doing vault on soft landing in the gym and just did her first hurdles this week. We weren’t intending to use her this week but Kat was unavailable for this meet so we decided to go for it if she warmed up well, and she did. And then did what I thought was the best vault of the night, so really proud of her (and) excited to see more of her consistently throughout the rest of the year.”
OU had another strong night on bars with a 49.550 in the second rotation. Sievers led off with another 9.9 to match her career-best as she stuck her dismount. Fletcher followed with another stuck dismount as she set a career-high with a 9.925. Karrie Thomas added a 9.875 in the No. 3 spot and Ragan Smith stuck her double layout for a 9.875 of her own. Bowers set a career-high in the No. 5 spot with a 9.95. Anchoring was Davis with another exceptional routine and a 9.9.
“(On) bars, (we) definitely (are) still focusing in on those dismounts,” Kindler said. “(We) started off (like) one, two Dani and Danae nailing those dismounts and you can see from the scores that they definitely capitalized off that opportunity. But then, (we) missed the rest of our dismounts. The goal was to hit four out of six in every meet (and) we’re only at two today, so that definitely was a miss on our part. 49.55 is a great score; it tells you how amazing they are on the bar, but those dismounts are alluding us right now and we really gotta get down to the nitty gritty and start sticking those.”
On beam, the Sooners went 49.075 after an uncharacteristic rotation. Jenna Dunn led off with a 9.850. After a pair of falls, Davis got the team back on track with a season-best 9.925. Carly Woodard kept the momentum going with a 9.95 in the No. 5 spot. Anchoring was Smith with her second career perfect 10.
“Ragan Smith’s 10.0 was absolutely, 100 percent a 10.0 in my eyes, I couldn’t see a thing wrong with it,” Kindler said. “I was really excited for that one. Really, the last three just kind of laced it and then Jenna started us off great. I can’t tell you how difficult it is being at the end of the lineup after those mistakes because you have to nail it. Those three people at the end, Audrey, Carly and Ragan are super strong mentally.”
The final rotation saw Oklahoma post a 49.550. Bell Johnson got the party started on floor with a 9.9, followed by a 9.9 from Davis. In the No. 3 spot, Woodard dazzled the crowd with her unique music selection and choreography for a 9.925 to tie her career high. Fletcher’s whip to double back opening pass was a crowd favorite as she tied her career best with a 9.925. Bowers showed off her high double pike and fierce dance for a 9.9 in the No. 5 spot. Closing out the meet was Smith whose high energy routine earned her a 9.9.
“Floor was really, really good,” Kindler said. “I thought tonight was possibly Carly’s best routine of the year. But, we could be even better there. 197.425, definitely fell short of what we’re looking to do. Definitely just got to get back in the gym and get better.”
The Sooners will be back in action for the first podium meet of the season at the annual Metroplex Challenge. The meet will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6:45 p.m. inside the Fort Worth Convention Center.