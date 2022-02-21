Sooners Shut Out No. 10 USC

8Oklahoma
NORMAN — The No. 2 Oklahoma women’s tennis team shut out the No. 10 USC Trojans on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
The Sooners (12-1) kicked off the match in doubles, going up against two ranked-duos. The No. 11 Corley Sisters took the first win at the top court, defeating No. 5 pair Salma Ewing and Snow Han, 6-1. To clinch the opening point, No. 47 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva took down No. 40 pair Eryn Cayetano and Grace Piper, 6-1, on court two.
When play was halted, Anchisa Chanta and Emma Staker were down 2-4 against Danielle Willson and Sloane Morra on court three.
“They [Ivana and Carmen Corley] dominated the court,” said head coach Audra Cohen. “I think they’re using more options and they’re growing as a team even when they’re winning.”
With the 1-0 lead on the Trojans, the match headed into singles. Alexandra Pisareva defeated Grace Piper 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 5 spot. To extend the lead, No. 103 Emma Staker took down Danielle Willson on court six, 6-1, 6-0.
To sweep USC with the 4-0 match win, No. 15 Layne Sleeth took on her highest-ranked opponent of the season, No. 1 Eryn Cayetano, clinching a 6-1, 6-4 victory at the top court.
“It was a massive win for Layne,” said Cohen. “Her style of play and her grittiness is really huge for our program overall. She’s a great team player, so to see her also have a big win at her position and give that to her team is really special. She’s learning how to be more aggressive in her game and learning more about herself, I’m proud of her for that.”
Ivana Corley, Carmen Corley and Anchisa Chanta’s play was halted on court two, three and four with the match win. Ivana was tied, 2-6, 6-3, Carmen was down, 6-2, 1-6, 0-2, and Chanta was up, 6-2, 5-2.
“The main focus is staying true to the process of improving with every rep we get and UCF next week will be another rep,” said Cohen. “Regardless of the outcomes, we have to continuously be finding ways to get better and stay focused on that.”
UP NEXT
The Sooners are back on the road in Orlando, Fla. for their match-up against No. 19 UCF on Friday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. CT.
RESULTS
#2 OU Women’s Tennis 4, #10 USC 0
Singles
1. #15 Layne Sleeth (OU) def. #1 Eryn Cayetano (USC) 6-1, 6-4
2. #57 Ivana Corley (OU) vs. #18 Salma Ewing (USC) 2-6, 6-3, unfinished
3. #35 Carmen Corley (OU) vs. #52 Snow Han (USC) 6-2, 1-6, 0-2, unfinished
4. #88 Anchisa Chanta (OU) vs. Sloane Morra (USC) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished
5. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) def. Grace Piper (USC) 6-1, 6-0
6. #103 Emma Staker (OU) def. Danielle Willson (USC) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. #11 Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. #5 Salma Ewing/Snow Han (USC) 6-1
2. #47 Layne Sleeth/Alexandra Pisareva (OU) def. #40 Eryn Cayetano/Grace Piper (USC) 6-1
3. Anchisa Chanta/Emma Staker (OU) vs. Danielle Willson/Sloane Morra (USC) 2-4, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,6,1)