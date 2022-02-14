Sooners Sweep Drake to Close the Weekend

19 Oklahoma
7
Drake
0
NORMAN — The No. 19 Oklahoma men’s tennis team defeated Drake 7-0 at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.
OU (10-1) claimed their fourth sweep of the season and extended their undefeated home streak to 9-0 following Sunday’s match.
“Our guys have really bought into the energy, coming out from the very first point, having the look in their eye and the bounce in their step,” head coach Nick Crowell said.
“Something we’ve been preaching to them is coming out and getting good starts in doubles,” Crowell said. “Our guys have really bought into that. They are 10-1 in doubles points so far to start the season, and we are going to try and continue that as we go.”
The Sooners extended their streak of not dropping a doubles point at home. Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard struck first, tallying a quick 6-1 victory over Jeremy Schifris and Oliver Johansson at the No. 1 spot. Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik clinched the point in a 7-5 fashion against Matija Matic and Evan Fragistas on court two.
When play was halted, Mason Beiler and Justin Schlageter were up 6-5 against Matt Clegg and Reid Jarvis at the No. 3 spot.
In singles competition, No. 53 Martinez struck first with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Johansson. Schlageter claimed a win over Olle Sonesson on court five with a score of 6-2, 6-2. On court six, Hotard kept up the momentum for the Sooners with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Clegg, clinching the match.
Competition continued on the remaining courts. Anselmo defeated Matic with a score of 7-5, 6-4 for a win at the third spot. No. 54 Mandlik added to the Sooners’ score on court four with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jarvis. At the top spot, No. 45 Beiler battled to the end, tallying a 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 [4] win against Schifris.
“Today we finished it off 7-0,” Crowell said. “We’ve been trying to do that, and it was good to get that win today.”
UP NEXT
The Sooners will take a week off of competition before hosting Texas A&M and Baylor on Feb. 25 and 27. Oklahoma will face Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 25, while their matchup against Baylor is set for 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 27.
RESULTS
No. 19 Oklahoma 7, Drake 0
Singles competition
1. #45 Mason Beiler (OU) def. Jeremy Schifris (VIS) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)
2. #53 Alex Martinez (OU) def. Oliver Johansson (VIS) 6-2, 6-3
3. Baptiste Anselmo (OU) def. Matija Matic (VIS) 7-5, 6-4
4. #54 Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Reid Jarvis (VIS) 7-5, 6-3
5. Justin Schlageter (OU) def. Olle Sonesson (VIS) 6-2, 6-2
6. Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Matt Clegg (VIS) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Alex Martinez/Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Oliver Johansson/Jeremy Schifris (VIS) 6-1
2. Mark Mandlik/Baptiste Anselmo (OU) def. Matija Matic/Evan Fragistas (VIS) 7-5
3. Mason Beiler/Justin Schlageter (OU) vs. Reid Jarvis/Matt Clegg (VIS) 6-5, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,5,6,3,4,1)