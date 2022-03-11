Sooners take down No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in Big 12 quarterfinals







Oklahoma coach Porter Moser remembers the sensation a pair weeks in the past when the Sooners realized that Elijah Harkless, their heartbeat on the ground and certainly one of their finest all-around gamers, was performed for the season with an harm. They had been shocked, Moser mentioned, and it took a pair video games to get again on monitor. The Sooners are definitely rolling now. Umoja Gibson scored 14 factors, together with a vital three-point play with lower than a minute to go, and Oklahoma rallied within the second half for a 72-67 victory over third-ranked Baylor within the Massive 12 quarterfinals Thursday night time to undoubtedly earn some main factors with the NCAA Match choice committee. “Actually blissful for the fellows to stay with us and be resilient,” Moser mentioned. “We regrouped. We’ve gained 4 in a row, and that was an enormous win for us. It’s a testomony to this group and the way shut they’re turning into, and the way resilient they’re turning into, blocking out all the surface noise and simply specializing in what we have to do to win video games.” It helps that Jacob Groves, who took Harkless’ spot within the beginning lineup, got here by way of with 15 factors. Marvin Johnson added 12, together with two foul photographs with 5 seconds left, and Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire completed with 10 apiece. Now, the Sooners (18-14) have a date with No. 14 Texas Tech or Iowa State within the Massive 12 semifinals Friday night time. The Sooners had been clinging to a 61-60 lead with just below Three minutes left when Gibson broke a full-court press for a layup. The 6-foot-1 guard added a three-point play to make it 68-62 with 49 seconds left, then grabbed the rebound off James Akinjo’s missed 3-pointer to provide Oklahoma the ball with simply over 30 seconds remaining. The Sooners did sufficient on the foul line to carry on from there. “I feel it’s simply form of an accumulation of a whole lot of issues, constructing as much as the top of the season,” Groves mentioned. “We’re taking part in nice basketball on the proper time of the yr, and that’s thrilling. Acquired two extra to win.” Akinjo completed with 16 factors however was simply 6 of 16 from the sector for Baylor (26-6), the co-champions with Kansas through the common season. Jeremy Sochan added 13 factors and 9 rebounds off the bench. “I used to be pleased with the way in which our guys competed on the finish, the place we pressed and minimize it to a one-possession recreation, however how we began each halves was in all probability a key to the sport,” mentioned Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose group beat the Sooners twice within the common season. “I in all probability did a nasty job of making ready our guys.” The Sooners, who had gained three straight coming into the event, saved their momentum going all through a lot of the first half. They scored the primary seven factors, at one level led 17-10 and by no means trailed for the primary 18-plus minutes. All that work went to waste within the closing couple minutes of the primary half. They had been nonetheless main 25-21 when Johnson and Groves mixed for 3 turnovers in 4 journeys down the ground. The final of them ended up in a run-out for the Bears, and Dale Bonner drilled a Three from proper in entrance of the Oklahoma bench, giving the reigning nationwide champions their first lead of the sport. Sochan’s three-point play with 2.6 seconds left capped a 12-2 run and gave Baylor a 33-27 benefit on the break. The Sooners slowly crept even within the second half, and Hill’s go-ahead bucket with 11 half minutes to go began a 9-Zero run. Groves did a lot of the work, turning over Flagler and throwing down a dunk in transition, then taking a charging foul. That was earlier than back-to-back baskets by Johnson — together with a 3-pointer that simply beat the shot clock. With simply two fouls down the stretch, Baylor started to aggressively use a full-court press, prepared to surrender a pair whistles for a pair turnovers. The technique labored as Oklahoma twice coughed up the ball on inbounds performs and the Bears had been in a position to get simple baskets to attract inside 63-62 with 2 half minutes to go. That’s when Gibson, the shortest man on the court docket, got here by way of with the most important performs of the sport.





