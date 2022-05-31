() Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Gears Up for Power-Packed Performances Mary J. Blige, New Edition, Mike Epps, Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross, Chase Anthony | Press releases

() Soul Seashore Music Pageant Hosted by Aruba Gears Up for Energy-Packed Performances Mary J. Blige, New Version, Mike Epps, Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross, Chase Anthony
Memorial Day Weekend Might 25-30 Comedy Night time and Stay Music Performances by an Array of Artists Music Concert events Hosted by Chris Spencer & Doug E. Recent
(Black PR Wire) Oranjestad, Aruba — Creativeness takes flight on the 20th Version of the long-lasting Soul Seashore Music Pageant Hosted by Aruba that includes a luminescent lineup of world-renowned chart-topping performers destined to please the swell of concert-goers set to witness star-studded exhibits together with headliners Mary J. Blige, New Version, and Mike Epps together with extremely revered fundamental stage performances by Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross and Chase Anthony delivering lit leisure Memorial Day Weekend, Might 25 – 30, 2022 within the harmonious paradise of Aruba.
Friday: Might 27, Comedy Jam Live performance: Mike Epps & Chase Anthony – That includes, DJ Outkast
Saturday: Might 28, Music Live performance: Mary J. Blige & Kevin Ross – Host, Doug E. Recent
Sunday: Might 29, Music Live performance: New Version & Ari Lenox – Host, Chris Spencer
“We’re thrilled to be kicking off the Soul Seashore Musical Pageant for its 20th Anniversary this 12 months,” mentioned Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). “The One joyful island is buzzing with power as we welcome again followers from world wide to see the star-studded lineup. Aruba is the right vacation spot for the pageant as we boast one of many world’s prime seashores, pleasant and vibrant tradition, and beautiful sunsets you’ll be able to’t take pleasure in anyplace else.”
When wanderlust calls, Aruba solutions. A cultural crossroad of breathtaking magnificence and unequalled hospitality, Aruba’s timeless allure is a sunshine daydream the place luxurious meets nature. 1000’s of vacationers are set to embark upon the adventure-ready joyful island that includes refined purchasing escapades, savory culinary indulgences, aquatic excursions, artwork galleries, and nonstop festivities. Each vacationer will likely be greeted by masterfully blended and well-designed lodging and invited to expertise the uniquely refined facilities. Aruba is a vacation spot that recharges and conjures up, providing something however odd. Why anticipate subsequent when you’ll be able to have now! Coupled with Soul Seashore Music Pageant’s jammed-packed occasions, a supernova leisure line-up, and Aruba’s magnetic epicenter, there isn’t a different place than #SBMF22 to raise the soul on Memorial Day weekend.
“I’m so excited to lastly return for the 20th version of Soul Seashore. We’re really grateful for the assist and partnership with the Aruba Tourism Authority and all of the collaborating sponsors in addition to the hundreds of loyal Soul Seashore attendees and esteemed artists. This 12 months’s occasions will likely be stuffed with the spirit of rejuvenation and a celebration of life,” mentioned Mark Adkins, CEO & Govt Producer of Soul Seashore Pageant Productions.
Every little thing is best by the water! Amped-up festivalgoers will rise and shine to attend beachside day events drenched in vitamin sea and emerge to unparalleled evening festivities that includes the final word celebration lounges in a number of places all through the island. Soul Seashore Music Pageant Hosted by Aruba will enliven the senses of partygoers with famend Visitor DJs pumping up the airwaves: Child Capri, DJ Trauma, DJ Aktive, DJ Envy, DJ Frank Ski, DJ E-Clazz, DJ Outkast and DJ Diablo. The cool vibes catch a wave with the Frank Ski Broadcast, Clean R&B WHUR – Washington, DC, and KISS 104.1 – Atlanta, GA reside simulcast on the Renaissance Aruba Resort & On line casino – Poolside.
For details about #SBMF22, ticket gross sales, lodging and the most recent updates join CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. With the regard to the rules set in place, all Soul Seashore occasions will observe the Aruban authorities protocols for well being and security: learn the Travel Requirements.
Be part of the Soul Seashore Music Pageant neighborhood: observe us on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic and turn out to be a fan of the 2022 Soul Seashore Music Pageant on Facebook. Get actual time options on the day events, live performance tickets, accomplice and sponsor choices by downloading the Soul Seashore Music Pageant App on GooglePlay and AppleStore.
The 2022 Soul Seashore Music Pageant is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; further sponsors embody JetBlue, AHATA, ALLBLK.television, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Divi Resorts, Tamarijn Aruba, Eagle Aruba Resort & On line casino, Hilton Inns & Resorts, La Cabana Seashore Resort & On line casino, Courtyard by Marriott, Aruba Airport Authority, Setar, First Class Aruba, Surinam Airways, Enjoyable Miles, Romar Buying and selling, Aruba Buying and selling Firm, Aruba Ports Authority, Kini Kini Excursions, Price range, Amigo Hire-A-Automotive, Dufry and Kooyman.
About Aruba
As one of the revisited Caribbean locations, Aruba – One joyful island – gives breathtaking seashores, various culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok Nationwide Park, and award-winning accommodations and villas. A frontrunner in innovation, the nation was awarded a prime spot on Lonely Planet’s Finest in Journey 2020 listing attributable to their formidable sustainability efforts. In immediately’s ever-changing world, Aruba’s ‘Well being and Happiness Code’ security protocols present peace of thoughts, whereas nonetheless delivering a calming on-island expertise. Positioned outdoors the hurricane belt, discover all Aruba has to supply, from romantic seaside getaways, distinctive wellness experiences and extra, on Aruba.com.
