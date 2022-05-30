() Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Gears Up for Power-Packed Performances Mary J. Blige, New Edition, Mike Epps, Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross, Chase Anthony | Press releases

() Soul Seaside Music Competition Hosted by Aruba Gears Up for Energy-Packed Performances Mary J. Blige, New Version, Mike Epps, Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross, Chase Anthony
Memorial Day Weekend Could 25-30 Comedy Evening and Reside Music Performances by an Array of Artists Music Concert events Hosted by Chris Spencer & Doug E. Recent
(Black PR Wire) Oranjestad, Aruba — Creativeness takes flight on the 20th Version of the long-lasting Soul Seaside Music Competition Hosted by Aruba that includes a luminescent lineup of world-renowned chart-topping performers destined to thrill the swell of concert-goers set to witness star-studded reveals together with headliners Mary J. Blige, New Version, and Mike Epps together with extremely revered foremost stage performances by Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross and Chase Anthony delivering lit leisure Memorial Day Weekend, Could 25 – 30, 2022 within the harmonious paradise of Aruba.
Friday: Could 27, Comedy Jam Live performance: Mike Epps & Chase Anthony – That includes, DJ Outkast
Saturday: Could 28, Music Live performance: Mary J. Blige & Kevin Ross – Host, Doug E. Recent
Sunday: Could 29, Music Live performance: New Version & Ari Lenox – Host, Chris Spencer
“We’re thrilled to be kicking off the Soul Seaside Musical Competition for its 20th Anniversary this 12 months,” stated Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). “The One blissful island is buzzing with power as we welcome again followers from around the globe to see the star-studded lineup. Aruba is the right vacation spot for the competition as we boast one of many world’s prime seashores, pleasant and vibrant tradition, and gorgeous sunsets you may’t get pleasure from anyplace else.”
When wanderlust calls, Aruba solutions. A cultural crossroad of breathtaking magnificence and unequalled hospitality, Aruba’s timeless appeal is a sunshine daydream the place luxurious meets nature. 1000’s of vacationers are set to embark upon the adventure-ready blissful island that includes refined purchasing escapades, savory culinary indulgences, aquatic excursions, artwork galleries, and nonstop festivities. Each vacationer will likely be greeted by masterfully blended and well-designed lodging and invited to expertise the uniquely refined facilities. Aruba is a vacation spot that recharges and conjures up, providing something however strange. Why anticipate subsequent when you may have now! Coupled with Soul Seaside Music Competition’s jammed-packed occasions, a supernova leisure line-up, and Aruba’s magnetic epicenter, there isn’t any different place than #SBMF22 to raise the soul on Memorial Day weekend.
“I’m so excited to lastly return for the 20th version of Soul Seaside. We’re actually grateful for the assist and partnership with the Aruba Tourism Authority and all of the taking part sponsors in addition to the hundreds of loyal Soul Seaside attendees and esteemed artists. This 12 months’s occasions will likely be stuffed with the spirit of rejuvenation and a celebration of life,” stated Mark Adkins, CEO & Govt Producer of Soul Seaside Competition Productions.
Every part is healthier by the water! Amped-up festivalgoers will rise and shine to attend beachside day events drenched in vitamin sea and emerge to unparalleled evening festivities that includes the final word celebration lounges in a number of places all through the island. Soul Seaside Music Competition Hosted by Aruba will enliven the senses of partygoers with famend Visitor DJs pumping up the airwaves: Child Capri, DJ Trauma, DJ Aktive, DJ Envy, DJ Frank Ski, DJ E-Clazz, DJ Outkast and DJ Diablo. The cool vibes catch a wave with the Frank Ski Broadcast, Easy R&B WHUR – Washington, DC, and KISS 104.1 – Atlanta, GA dwell simulcast on the Renaissance Aruba Resort & On line casino – Poolside.
For details about #SBMF22, ticket gross sales, lodging and the newest updates join CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. With the regard to the rules set in place, all Soul Seaside occasions will comply with the Aruban authorities protocols for well being and security: learn the Travel Requirements.
Be a part of the Soul Seaside Music Competition neighborhood: comply with us on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic and change into a fan of the 2022 Soul Seaside Music Competition on Facebook. Get actual time options on the day events, live performance tickets, companion and sponsor choices by downloading the Soul Seaside Music Competition App on GooglePlay and AppleStore.
The 2022 Soul Seaside Music Competition is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; further sponsors embrace JetBlue, AHATA, ALLBLK.television, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Divi Resorts, Tamarijn Aruba, Eagle Aruba Resort & On line casino, Hilton Motels & Resorts, La Cabana Seaside Resort & On line casino, Courtyard by Marriott, Aruba Airport Authority, Setar, First Class Aruba, Surinam Airways, Enjoyable Miles, Romar Buying and selling, Aruba Buying and selling Firm, Aruba Ports Authority, Kini Kini Excursions, Funds, Amigo Hire-A-Automobile, Dufry and Kooyman.
About Aruba
As probably the most revisited Caribbean locations, Aruba – One blissful island – provides breathtaking seashores, numerous culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok Nationwide Park, and award-winning motels and villas. A frontrunner in innovation, the nation was awarded a prime spot on Lonely Planet’s Greatest in Journey 2020 listing because of their formidable sustainability efforts. In at present’s ever-changing world, Aruba’s ‘Well being and Happiness Code’ security protocols present peace of thoughts, whereas nonetheless delivering a calming on-island expertise. Situated outdoors the hurricane belt, discover all Aruba has to supply, from romantic seaside getaways, distinctive wellness experiences and extra, on Aruba.com.
