Sourav Ganguly’s tweet sparks speculation over his future, BCCI says he is still president

BCCI on Wednesday quashed hypothesis that Saurav Ganguly will probably be stepping down from his position as board president. BCCI secretary Jay Shah advised information company ANI that Ganguly continues to be BCCI president after a cryptic tweet by the previous Indian cricket group captain sparked intense hypothesis over his future.

Ganguly, hinting at a brand new “chapter of his life”, stated that he was “planning to start out one thing” to assist lots of people.

“At this time, I’m planning to start out one thing that I really feel will most likely assist lots of people. I hope you proceed your help as I enter this chapter of my life,” tweeted Ganguly.

pic.twitter.com/JrHOVvH3Vi Better of Categorical Premium Premium Premium Premium Premium — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 1, 2022

Moments after he posted this tweet, social media was rife with hypothesis that Ganguly was hinting at resigning from his submit. Nevertheless, Shah stated that “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned because the president of BCCI”.

Ganguly is the 39th and present president of the Board of Cricket Management in India.