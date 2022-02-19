Source — Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll’s New York Giants staff

Sports

Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll's New York Giants staff

February 19, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
9:03 PM ET

The New York Giants have hired Angela Baker as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Baker previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and becomes the second woman hired to the coaching staff by Brian Daboll.

Laura Young was hired last month as the team’s director of coaching operations after a stint with the Buffalo Bills as player services coordinator. She is believed to be the Giants’ first known hire of a woman on the coaching side.

In 2020, the Giants hired Hannah Burnett as their first full-time female scout. Burnett is currently a college scout covering the Midlands.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.



