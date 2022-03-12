Source — Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year, $17 million deal

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in settlement on a one-year contract price $17 million, a supply instructed ESPN’s Jeff Passan, holding the longer term Corridor of Fame pitcher with the one group he has ever performed for.
The deal additionally features a attainable $5 million in efficiency bonuses.
Kershaw, a three-time Cy Younger Award winner and eight-time All-Star, has gathered 185 wins in 14 seasons with the Dodgers. The 2021 season was particularly making an attempt, nevertheless, as Kershaw fought soreness round his left elbow and forearm that pressured him to overlook many of the second half and stored him from taking part within the postseason.
The Dodgers are cautiously optimistic that Kershaw, 33, will probably be at full well being however will know extra as soon as he goes via a bodily examination.
If wholesome, Kershaw slots close to the highest of a rotation that can also be headlined by Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. Tony Gonsolin, David Worth and Andrew Heaney, signed to a one-year deal in November, make up the remainder of the workers, with uncertainty nonetheless lingering round Trevor Bauer, who was positioned again on administrative go away now that the lockout has ended.
Kershaw was arguably the best pitcher of the 2010s, averaging 16 wins and 200 innings whereas posting a 2.31 ERA and recording 5 instances as many strikeouts as walks from 2010 to 2019. Accidents, most notably to his again, regularly restricted him, in the end dropping his fastball velocity into the decrease 90s. However Kershaw nonetheless continuously sported a few of the lowest ERAs within the sport.
In the course of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kershaw regained a few of his misplaced fastball velocity, posted a 2.16 ERA in 10 regular-season begins and at last received an elusive World Collection championship.
The next 12 months, he posted a 3.39 ERA via his first 18 begins however skilled discomfort round his left forearm and elbow in early July. Kershaw returned in the course of September and accomplished 4 begins. However in his fifth, on the primary day of October, he walked off the Dodger Stadium mound within the second inning with a recurrence of the identical difficulty and did not pitch once more.
After the World Collection, the Dodgers surprisingly determined to not tender an $18.four million qualifying provide to Kershaw, stating that they nonetheless needed to convey him again however did not wish to stress him into making a call faster than he needed to.
The Athletic first reported that Kershaw was re-signing with the Dodgers.
