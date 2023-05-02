Sources: Colin Allred to run against Ted Cruz for US Senate seat

According to resources, Congressman Colin Allred from North Texas is most likely to announce his bid for the US Senate this week. He has been getting ready for the 2024 marketing campaign for months and made calls to doable donors as a part of his arrangements.

When requested in regards to the rumors, a spokesperson for his place of business declined to remark.

Allred will face an uphill fight to unseat incumbent Republican senator Ted Cruz, who has been maintaining the seat since 2013. Even regardless that Allred is referred to as a lawmaker who works throughout birthday party traces, his restricted title popularity in Texas outdoor of Dallas is also a problem to his marketing campaign.

Allred is a Dallas Hillcrest High School graduate and previous school soccer participant at Baylor University. He additionally performed within the NFL for 5 seasons with the Tennessee Titans. After an damage ended his enjoying occupation, Allred become a civil rights legal professional earlier than working for Congress in 2018. He beat the long-time incumbent Republican Pete Sessions in District 32 and is now serving his 3rd time period as congressman.