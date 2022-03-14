South Carolina atop women’s AP Top 25 from start to finish

South Carolina completed the season the place it began: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks had been the best choice all season lengthy and have become the primary workforce since UConn within the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from begin to end. It is the second time previously three seasons that South Carolina ended the season atop the ballot. (UConn completed at No. 1 final season.)

South Carolina, which is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament that begins this week, obtained 20 first-place votes from the 30-member nationwide media panel Monday.

Coach Daybreak Staley’s workforce went 11-Zero in opposition to different AP Prime 25 groups and even survived two losses to stay No. 1 within the ballot through the season.

“I’m actually pleased with our workforce for the way they’ve dealt with the season getting everybody’s greatest shot,” Staley stated. “I’m completely happy to see that the schedule we performed was acknowledged all through the season, and the workforce might reap the rewards of that full physique of labor.”

Stanford was second within the ballot, receiving 9 first-place votes, with North Carolina State, Louisville and UConn rounded out the highest 5. It is the 16th consecutive season that the Huskies have completed within the prime 5 within the last ballot.

Texas moved up a spot to sixth after winning the Big 12 Tournament, beating then-No. four Baylor within the last. The Bears dropped to seventh. Iowa, LSU and Iowa State rounded out the highest 10. It is the Cyclones’ greatest rating within the last ballot since they had been eighth in 2001.

BYU fell 5 spots to 20th after losing to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

TAR HEEL STATE

North Carolina completed the season at No. 17. It is the primary time that the Tar Heels had been ranked within the last poll since 2015 once they had been 15th.

CONFERENCE SUPREMECY

The ACC and Huge Ten every had 5 groups within the last ballot, with the SEC and Huge 12 touchdown 4 groups apiece.

