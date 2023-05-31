South Carolina gas station owner arrested in death of teen wrongly accused of shoplifting

Police have charged Rick Chow, the owner of a gas station convenience store in South Carolina, with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Cyrus Carmack-Belton, a 14-year-old boy who Chow mistakenly believed had shoplifted four bottles of water from his store. Chow’s son chased the teen and called out that he had a gun. Chow then shot the boy in the back, killing him.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, there had been no fight between the two before Carmack-Belton attempted to flee the store. Witnesses confirmed that he was shot while running away from Chow. The coroner reported that the bullet had entered the boy’s right lower back, causing significant damage to his heart and hemorrhaging.

Chow was arrested after an autopsy and review of surveillance tapes. He appeared in court, but under South Carolina law bond cannot be set by the district court judge. A circuit court judge will determine this at a later date.

Chow is believed to have a concealed weapons permit, but at the time of the shooting, there was no evidence that Carmack-Belton ever had a weapon. Chow is in jail and dedicated deputies are guarding his store due to a history of shoplifting incidents and looting in the area.