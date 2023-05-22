South Central Las Vegas Valley Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist – 8 News Now (KLAS)

In a tragic incident that occurred in the south central Las Vegas valley, a motorcyclist lost their life following a crash. According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at around 11:15 p.m. The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, which led to their death.

Authorities and emergency services were immediately on the scene, and the area was cordoned off for investigations. Eyewitnesses revealed that the motorcyclist was heading east on Warm Springs Road, near the intersection with Paradise Road. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Pilot, who was travelling west, turned left in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist crashed into the Honda Pilot at high speed, ultimately resulting in their death.

The driver of the Honda Pilot reportedly stayed behind and assisted the authorities with any information required for the investigations. Furthermore, Police from the South Central Area Command arrived at the scene and took over the investigations. Inquest proceedings are expected to commence to determine the cause of death of the motorcyclist.

With the advent of summer, many people take to the roads on motorcycles. Whether as a means of transport or as a hobby, riding a motorcycle can be thrilling and more exciting than driving a car. However, riders must be cautious and observe safety measures while on the roads to avoid tragic incidents such as this one.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are much more likely to be in fatal accidents than motorists driving cars. In 2018, 4,985 motorcyclists lost their lives in accidents, which represented a 5% decline from the previous year. Sadly, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in an accident than passenger car occupants. Furthermore, over 80% of reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death.

The statistics reveal that motorcycle riding is more dangerous than driving a passenger vehicle for several reasons. Firstly, motorcycles offer less protection to the rider from external impacts. Unlike cars, which have airbags, seat belts, and a protective shell, riding a motorcycle means more exposure to the environment. This increased exposure means that the motorcyclist is more vulnerable to injuries than a motorist in a car.

Secondly, motorcycles are generally smaller and less visible than other vehicles. A driver in a car or truck may overlook a motorcyclist’s presence on the road leading to accidental collisions, primarily when making turns. For this reason, motorcyclists must remain vigilant on the roads and wear visible gear such as reflective jackets.

Thirdly, motorcycles require superior skills to operate due to their unique design and performance capabilities. Riding a motorcycle involves much more than pressing on the throttle and brakes. Riders must have exceptional balance and coordination to navigate roads and handle different traffic situations. In addition, riders must remain alert at all times and avoid distractions while riding.

The risks associated with motorcycle accidents can be mitigated by following safety measures and regulations. Here are some of the steps that motorcyclists can take to ensure their safety on the roads.

1. Wear protective gear

Motorcyclists must wear appropriate protective gear, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, and pants. Wearing gear ensures that the motorcyclist is prepared for any eventuality and can reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a crash. The gear should be made of abrasion-resistant materials such as leather, Kevlar or Cordura.

2. Observe traffic rules

Like other road users, motorcyclists must obey traffic rules such as speed limits, traffic signals, and stop signs. Motorists should also avoid lane splitting, which refers to riding between two lanes of traffic. Lane splitting can be risky, increases the chances of getting hit by a car that is changing lanes unexpectedly.

3. Remain visible

Motorcycle riders must be visible to other motorists on the road. Wearing visible gear such as reflective clothing, bright helmets, and jackets enhances the motorcyclist’s visibility. Furthermore, riders should avoid blind spots by staying in a lane where they are visible to other motorists.

4. Maintain a safe speed

Speeding is one of the primary causes of motorcycle accidents. Riders should maintain a safe speed, especially when on narrow roads or where visibility is limited. Maintaining a safe speed ensures that the rider has adequate time to react in case of unexpected obstacles or changes on the road.

5. Regular maintenance

Regular motorcycle maintenance is crucial for preventing accidents. The motorcycle’s tires, brakes, lights, and other components should be inspected regularly to ensure that they are in good working order. A poorly serviced motorcycle can lead to accidents due to mechanical failures.

In conclusion, the death of a motorcyclist due to an accident is a tragedy that could have avoided if safety measures were observed. Motorcyclists must take responsibility for their safety while on the roads. Observing traffic rules, maintaining a safe speed, wearing protective gear, and staying visible are some of the ways riders can enhance their safety. While riding a motorcycle may be thrilling, it must be done with caution and an appreciation of the potential risks involved.



