South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It’s the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties stuffed with pets – some could have run away due to fireworks.

“The community shelter is at capacity we’re having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now,” Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal advised CBS4.

For the time being, a gathering room has been become an overflow house at the adoption middle in Doral.

“So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there’s a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,” she defined.

That spike usually doubles the pets they normally have. For the vacation interval, July 1-5, 105 pets have been taken in. Over in Broward, fireworks additionally scared a number of dogs away as nicely. July 2-5, they took in 51 pets. Now each shelters are pleading for foster dad and mom, extra individuals to undertake, and assist.

“We encourage the community to be part of the solution and research shows if a pet is kept in the neighborhood where it is found it has a very high likelihood of being unified with its family, so we’re always encouraging the community, we will give you the leashes the harness the crates, food anything you need to be able to take care of that dog,” Beal added.

Chipping helps to reunite pets with homeowners, however even chipped pets solely have a couple of week to be picked up, in any other case they’re obtainable for adoption.