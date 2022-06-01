Front Page Sports

South Florida braces for possible tropical storm: Forecast

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

South Florida is bracing for a possible tropical storm because the Atlantic hurricane season will get underway.

There’s an 80% probability for improvement right into a tropical melancholy or tropical storm by Friday night time, in line with the Nationwide Hurricane Heart.

Doable paths for a tropical system transferring towards Florida.

ABC Information

If this technique turns into a tropical storm, its title will probably be Alex.

Many laptop fashions present the system transferring towards Florida by Friday night time into Saturday.

Heavy rain — as much as 7 inches in some areas — is predicted in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding can be potential.

PHOTO: Heavy rain is expected in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding is also possible.

Heavy rain is predicted in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding can be potential.

ABC Information

These are the names up to be used this hurricane season:

This comes days after Hurricane Agatha slammed Mexico, killing no less than 11 folks and inflicting large flooding.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram