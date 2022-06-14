South Florida business, BMK Golf Carts, sends cart to Nebraska man who had his stolen – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A particular supply was despatched from South Florida to a Nebraska man in want of a brand new trip after somebody ripped off his golf cart, however now it’s been changed thanks to the generosity of a Broward firm.

The golf cart traveled some 1,500 miles, so Nebraska native Matt Gibbons may get again behind the wheel.

When a truck pulled up with the cart, Gibbons couldn’t imagine his eyes.

“I see the cart! My own golf cart is here,” stated Gibbons.

Gibbons, a 40-year-old with Down syndrome, was overjoyed by the shock.

“This is a cool car,” stated Gibbons.

He loves being within the driver’s seat, and for 10 years, he obtained round in his trusty golf cart. Last month, it was stolen, and with it, his sense of independence.

“I miss it,” stated Gibbons. “I miss driving a lot.”

Although he received’t have to miss it anymore.

“I love it,” stated Gibbons.

He now holds the keys to a model new trip, a donation from BMK Golf Carts in Pompano Beach. The enterprise shipped the brand new, customized cart from South Florida.

“We went ahead and put ‘Matt’s Ride’ on the front, so it looks exactly like his,” stated Austin Kurz, General Manager, BMK Golf Carts.

The driving drive behind the present? Pure kindness.

“It kind of made us feel like we should give him something that would make him happy again and feel independent,” stated Kurz.

And pleased he’s.

“Oh, wow,” stated Gibbons.

His household is grateful to see him smiling in his new trip, overcoming an actual bump within the highway.

“I’m speechless, really. You know, mostly all we hear is bad news,” stated Mary Rae Gibbons, Matt’s mother.

But not on this sunny morning.

“Thank you very much. It’s awesome,” stated Gibbons.

After going for a spin, Gibbons hit the highway, off to work and on cloud 9.

BMK Golf Carts stated they have been touched by Gibbons’ story after listening to about it on social media.

