South Florida City Hires Security Firm To Help Police Fight Crime

Crime has gotten so out of regulate in a single South Florida town that the police division has introduced in a non-public safety company to lend a hand.

Professional Security Consultants is eager about two spaces of West Palm Beach, the Northwood phase of town and the industry hall alongside Broadway.

Business homeowners like Christopher Molina are grateful.

“Waking up in the morning and seeing prostitutes walking down the road and drug dealers, well-known sex offenders. It really is unfortunate because this is such a beautiful area with so much potential.”

He says that during simply a few days the safety group used to be in a position to perform “so much.”

Security officials patrol the neighborhoods from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days every week, and contacts police if enforcement is needed.

Police Chief Frank Adderley says town used to be ready to do no matter it takes.

“Our total purpose is to make this a protected group. We’re making some certain strives and now we have been a hit in quite a few issues in that group.”

City Commissioner Cathleen Ward tells CBS 12 News that it is a part of a pilot program authorized by means of the Community Redevelopment Agency.

“We needed more of a solid presence to push away some of the negative and bad behaviors we’ve seen in this area for a long time. It takes a group of people to work together. What we noticed is if we can’t get the cops like we want on a consistent basis here, focused on these types of issues, then we needed to pull from elsewhere.”

She says it is being funded via Tax Increment Financing, or (TIF) bucks.