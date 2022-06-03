South Florida Democrats back President’s call for Congress to pass gun control reform

TALLAHASSEE – South Florida leaders on Capitol Hill are offering perception to CBS4 following President Joe Biden’s plea for Congress to go gun management reform.
Congressman Ted Deutch referred to as Biden’s speech on Thursday night time highly effective. He says the steps Biden outlined for Congress to take are the identical measures mentioned on Thursday within the Home Judiciary Committee.
“The Home goes to do it subsequent week,” stated Deutch about when the Home will vote on gun management reform. “Then there can be stress on the Senate. The President must preserve leaning in to make this a problem for everyone.”
Deutch shared that Biden spoke from the guts to get to the guts of the problem.
“This is not about taking away rights,” stated Biden. “That is about defending youngsters, households, and entire communities.”
The president’s speech detailed greater than 20 mass shootings since 19 youngsters have been killed in a faculty in Uvalde, Texas on Might 24.
“Think about what it is like for therefore many mother and father to hug youngsters to hug their youngsters goodbye within the morning and never come again residence,” stated Biden. “Sadly, too many individuals do not need to think about that in any respect.”
“Ought to that in itself encourage each the Home and the Senate to get one thing into legislation,” requested CBS4’s Joe Gorchow of Deutch.
“We can not lose sight of the truth that if we do not act, extra individuals are going to proceed to die,” stated Deutch. “It occurs nearly every single day now.”
One other taking pictures occurred Thursday at a funeral in Wisconsin. The day earlier than, a gunman killed 4 in Tulsa at a hospital.
In an announcement to CBS4, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz stated:
“Democrats have and can proceed to go commonsense gun security legal guidelines supported by the vast majority of Individuals. However till extremist Republicans worth taking pictures victims and our college youngsters greater than the gun foyer and their cash, they may stay complicit in America’s unrelenting gun carnage.”
President Biden referred to as to reinstate an assault weapons ban handed in 1994. If not, implement different measures Florida did following the Parkland taking pictures, from crimson flag legal guidelines to elevating the age to 21 to purchase a firearm.
“Florida, which is hardly recognized for being a terrific progressive middle in America, can take these commonsense steps,” stated Deutch, “Congress actually ought to have the ability to do the identical factor.”
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson shared with us:
“Throughout a visit to China some years in the past, I used to be lucky sufficient to have visited a Chinese language faculty. In direction of the tip of the tour, I requested the varsity youngsters in the event that they want to come to the U.S. to go to and so they responded with ‘no, we do not wish to get shot.’ That’s how our nation is now considered all over the world.”
We reached out to Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott and a number of other Republican members of the Home residing in South Florida. Nonetheless, none offered us with a touch upon gun reform or Biden’s speech.