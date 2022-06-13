South Florida doctors say people catching both COVID and flu because of surging summertime cases

MIAMI – As we have discovered with the coronavirus, new variants are unpredictable and can pop up at any time. But the flu then again is not normally one thing we’re coping with this time of 12 months. Doctors say summertime cases in both viruses are surging.

“I went and got tested for the flu and it was negative, so now I’m testing to make sure it’s not COVID,” mentioned Jacel Delgadiloo, who was in line at Tropical Park Monday to get examined.

So, is it COVID-19? The flu? A combo of the 2 coined by many as “flurona?”

“We’re seeing in some cases that you actually have both viruses at the same time,” mentioned Lilian Abbo, affiliate chief medical officer of infectious illnesses at Jackson Health System.

Abbo mentioned we sometimes do not see influenza in June, however summer time cases are going up.

“A lot of people are getting the flu even though it’s not flu season,” mentioned Delgadiloo, who know a number of people with the flu and COVID.

“I think we had a lower rate of vaccination this year. Probably people were more focused on COVID then getting their flu shot,” Abbo defined.

In many locations, borders are actually vast open, not requiring proof of a unfavorable COVID check.

“When international travel picks up, we will see an increase in testing. The two very much go hand in hand,” mentioned Ron Goncalves, common supervisor of Nomi Health in Florida.

Abbo provides, “I think we’re probably importing cases from other parts of the world. And our immune systems weren’t really used to seeing these viruses for a few years so now we’re transmitting more and we’re more prone to getting infected.”

Doctors say washing your palms, maintaining a healthy diet and exercising have a direct impression in your immune system and your physique’s potential to battle off viruses.

The county’s 32 testing websites are seeing longer strains and extra demand. Tropical Park remains to be working 24/7, testing almost 12,000 people a day.

“Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. are where we see the bulk of the testing activity. We do still see demand in the overnight hours,” mentioned Goncalves.

At Tropical Park and different county-run websites, they’re solely testing for COVID-19. However, if you happen to go to an emergency room or pressing care location, they’ve the power to check you for both viruses on the identical time.