South Florida experienced flooding, heavy rain from tropical system

MIAMI — The storm that moved slowly by way of South Florida on Friday and Saturday launched heavy rain, flooding and enough wind to knock down only a few timber in our house.

No less than one tree had fallen over a house in Pompano Seashore displacing its residents.

The system was slowly transferring away from South Florida on Saturday afternoon as a result of the forecast predicted a scorching and sunny Sunday.

Officers all through South Florida had warned drivers about road circumstances, nevertheless many autos wanted to be towed after stalling attempting to navigate flooded streets.

From Brickell to West Kendall and from Homestead to Palm Seashore, flooding was heavy in some spots.

“This can be a harmful and life-threatening scenario. Touring throughout these situations is just not advisable. It is higher to attend. Flip round, do not drown,” the Metropolis of Miami tweeted.

The metropolis was towing stranded autos from flooded roadways as waters have been slowly receding.

The system is predicted to attain tropical storm energy off Florida’s jap coast by Saturday night time time and is predicted to strengthen by way of Monday as a result of it strikes away from our coast and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava acknowledged most authorities suppliers, just like bus routes and trains, consider to perform as common over the weekend.

This coming week will attainable be an excellent one for roofers since heavy rains will normally reveal roof leaks.

Canal ranges in South Florida have been lowered to scale back flooding from heavy rains.

