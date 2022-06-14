South Florida firefighter accused of attacking ex-girlfriend while they were lying in bed

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida firefighter appeared in court docket Monday, a day after he was arrested on home violence fees.

According to his arrest report, Michael Paul Saavedra, 38, and his ex-girlfriend had been dwelling collectively for 4 months.

Miami-Dade police stated the 2 were lying in bed Sunday when they acquired into an argument.

Saavedra then mounted the sufferer and positioned his fingers round her neck, choking her, authorities stated.

Police stated he continued to carry the sufferer’s neck with one hand as he slapped the sufferer a number of occasions in the face along with his free hand.

According to his arrest report, he finally let her go and left the house.

He later returned after the sufferer known as police, the report acknowledged.

Police stated the sufferer suffered a bloody nostril, redness on her higher arms, neck and higher chest space and bruising to her face and brow.

Saavedra denied hitting the sufferer, police stated.

He was arrested on fees of battery and battery by strangulation.

Ad

During his court docket look Monday, a decide ordered him held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He was additionally ordered to don’t have any contact with the sufferer and can’t possess weapons or ammunition.

The arrest report didn’t state which hearth division Saavedra is employed by.