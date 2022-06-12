South Florida lawmakers react to the primetime hearing on the January 6th rebellion.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch instructed WPTV’s Michael Williams he would not perceive why anybody would not need to get to the underside of what occurred.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast stated Washington leaders ought to be targeted on gasoline and meals costs.

WPTV NewsChannel 5’s political analyst Brian Crowley shares his opinion to the hearings and what to look ahead to in future hearings.

South Florida lawmakers react to Jan. 6 hearing

A push for a particular session on gun reform in Florida fails to achieve traction.

“With all due respect to these leftists, they just want to come after your second amendment rights,” Governor Ron DeSantis said this week.

Democratic State Representative Joe Geller responded wanting both sides to find common ground.

“We have to do something. This call is designed to have both parties in the legislature join in this call for common sense things,” Rep. Geller stated.

Political spherical desk with Brian Crowley

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley reacts to either side and talks concerning the upcoming election primaries within the state.

Closing feedback with Brian Crowley