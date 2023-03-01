South Florida pastor arrested, accused of stealing from his flock – Sun Sentinel

A church pastor filed pretend information to take over a church assets, which he then bought for $600,000 to improve his drug addiction, police officers mentioned Wednesday.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested James Edward Smith II, 49, of Lauderhill, on Tuesday. Smith was once the pastor of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach.

He stays in Broward’s prison on 12 fees together with illegal submitting of false report information in opposition to actual or non-public assets, grand robbery of a firearm, and ownership of a firearm via convicted felon and violation of probation.

The FDLE mentioned in a ready commentary that it all started its investigation closing April after receiving lawsuits from parishioners and church founders that Smith fraudulently won regulate over each the church and its cash. The investigation presentations Smith filed a solid hand over declare deed permitting him to “assume complete control of the church property and then sold it for $600,000, using the money to support a drug habit,” officers mentioned.

A seek of Smith’s place of dwelling discovered heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen firearm, the FDLE mentioned. Additional fees are pending.

A consultant of the church may just no longer be reached for remark. According to his biography at the church’s web page, Smith is a third-generation preacher, married and a father of 4. He is a 1992 graduate of Boyd Anderson High School.

He mentors boys with out energetic fathers at house, in keeping with his on-line biography, and one of his favourite quotes is: “What would I know about being restored if I’d never lost my place? What would I know about God’s mercy if I’d never fallen from grace?”

Smith has a legal historical past courting again a long time together with grand robbery, in keeping with lawyers who spoke right through first-appearance court docket.

A protection lawyer for Smith may just no longer be instantly recognized.

