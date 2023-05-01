South Florida police sergeant shot following pursuit of stolen vehicle, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – According to News 6 spouse Local10, a police sergeant with the Golden Beach Police Department was once shot in a single day Saturday after becoming a member of a pursuit of two suspects in a stolen car.

The Hollywood Police Department won a decision for the aid of Golden Beach police after gadgets with the Sunny Isle Police Department and GBPD have been making an attempt to prevent a stolen automobile round 3:15 a.m. heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

The driving force misplaced keep an eye on of the automobile as they tried to show onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard, which induced the people to run on foot, in line with authorities.

According to police, responding officials chased the suspects, at which period Golden Beach police Sgt. Joseph Bautista was once shot.

Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista

Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista



Two suspects have been apprehended on the scene, which started in Golden Beach however ended up in Hollywood, in line with police.

Hollywood police showed Saturday they recovered the gun used to shoot the officer.

According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, Bautista was once shot two times within the arm and was once taken to Memorial Regional Hospital the place his accidents are regarded as to be non-life-threatening.

“The officer is stable and going into surgery so obviously we are grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach police officer,” she mentioned.

Police didn’t in an instant say what fees they deliberate to report towards the unidentified suspects.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bautista has been with GBPD for 10 years.

Detectives are asking somebody who can have information to thrill name the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

