South Florida Water Management District prepares for heavy rains heading our way

MIAMI – The South Florida Water Administration District is preparing for the storms heading to South Florida.

They’ve crews manning all 77 pumps in our area.

A spokesperson for the district acknowledged the pumping station in Davie, near Griffin Highway and 441 provides flooding help for better than 350,000 people in Broward County.

They’re pumping billions of gallons of water out of that canal and others choose it to make sure there could also be room for storm runoff.

All of the water being launched is heading into the Ocean. This comparable course of is going on at dozens of various pumps in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Seashore Counties.

Randy Smith, with South Florida Water Administration District acknowledged they’ve been preparing and coping with corresponding counties ahead of time so all people’s flood administration applications are capable of go.

“In a state of affairs the place you could have an unimaginable quantity of rain in an remoted location in a brief period of time – that is most likely the toughest to mitigate the flooding points with. However when you’ve got 4-Eight inches over 36-48 hours most everybody’s flood management system is ready to deal with that,” acknowledged Smith.

All through the day and all by the weekend crews could be stationed at pumps in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. They acknowledged they’re prepared for the storms to come back again.