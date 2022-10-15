South Florida woman won $4 million playing Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions

FORT LAUDERDALE – A Sunrise woman grew to become Florida’s latest millionaire after successful 4 million dollars playing the Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions sport.

In the May seventeenth drawing, Grace Scott, 61, matched all 5 numbers however not the Mega Millions quantity to win the prize.

She purchased her ticket with megaplier at a 7-Eleven on Glades Road in Boca Raton. The retailer will obtain a $10,000 bonus fee for promoting a successful ticket.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, October 14th, has an estimated jackpot of $494 million. If somebody does hit it large, they will take the winnings in a one-time lump sum cost of just about $249 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets price $2. The odds of successful the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.