South Grand Prairie girls beat Denton Braswell, punch long-awaited ticket to San Antonio

FORT WORTH — Even though it did play in the state semifinals last season, South Grand Prairie didn’t go to San Antonio.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, South Grand Prairie played its 6A final four game against DeSoto in Prosper. It’s not quite the same allure and majesty of the Alamodome.

“I’m telling you,” South Grand Prairie senior Jahcelyn Hartfield said. “We wanted it so bad.”

Wanted it. Achieved it.

South Grand Prairie will return to the 6A state semifinals. This time, they’ll play it in San Antonio, too.

Behind a combined 23 points from underclassmen Adhel Tac and Taylor Barnes, as well as a strong defensive performance, South Grand Prairie (34-5) beat Denton Braswell 47-35 in the 6A Region I final at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The game looked like it could have gotten out of hand early. South Grand Prairie, ranked fifth in The Dallas Morning News’ Dallas-area 6A rankings, led Braswell 16-2 after the first quarter as Tac, a sophomore, scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the first eight minutes of play.

“Normally, throughout the season, we haven’t started off like that,” South Grand Prairie coach Brion Raven said. “We’ve been a team that’s gotten down. Against Duncanville earlier in the year, we got down 15-2 early. But tonight, we showed up and did what we needed to do.”

South Grand Prairie led by 17 at halftime, but Braswell (35-3) cut the lead to as few as 11 points in the third and fourth quarters. LSU signee Alisa Williams scored a game-high 20 points for Braswell, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

Hartfield, a North Texas signee, scored 9 points, and senior Victoria Dixon added 8 for South Grand Prairie.

South Grand Prairie lost to DeSoto 63-52 in the 6A state semifinals last season.

“Instead of going to Prosper, they actually get to go to San Antonio,” Raven said. “Hopefully they follow the same game plan. Once the ball gets tipped in the air, it’s just basketball. Don’t let the show get in the way of the game.”

Braswell, No. 7 in The News’ Dallas-area 6A rankings, was held to a season-low point total in the loss.

“[The early lead] took a little pressure off of us offensively,” Raven said. “We didn’t have to take every offensive possession as a do-or-die thing.”

Saturday was Braswell’s first-ever trip to a regional final. Friday night’s game against L.D. Bell was its first ever appearance in a regional semifinal, too.

“I think right now, we’ve laid the foundation,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “Now everybody knows exactly what it looks like, and what it takes. What I told them is, ‘This is a loss, but don’t take it as a loss.’ It’s a learning experience.”

