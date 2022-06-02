South Korea vs. Brazil live stream: TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, Neymar injury news

The Brazil nationwide crew will play a world pleasant on Thursday in opposition to fellow 2022 World Cup participant South Korea in Seoul. That is the primary match in a busy month for the Copa America runners-up, taking up Japan on June 6 earlier than dealing with Argentina on Saturday, June 11. Brazil would be the favourite of their first two video games, however an harm fear for Tite might make issues a tad troublesome as Neymar’s standing is up within the air.

Here is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Find out how to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 2 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: Seoul World Cup Stadium — Seoul, South Korea

TV: beIN Sports activities 3 | Stay stream: fuboTV (get entry now)

Odds: South Korea +750; Draw +350; Brazil -260 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

South Korea: This can be a robust South Korea aspect led by Tottenham’s Heung-min Son, however there are additionally loads of different gifted gamers seeking to enhance their inventory. Jeong Woo-yeong of Freiburg is a younger participant with a ton of expertise, and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan can be greater than succesful up prime. However they’re going to seemingly must have a prolific efficiency in assault to win this one. Anticipate their protection to have their arms full with this Brazil aspect.

Brazil: Neymar is uncertain for this match after selecting up a foot harm on Wednesday. He was seen grabbing his proper foot as he fell to the turf whereas coaching in Seoul, and the crew’s physician stated his foot was swollen and too early to find out if he would play. Because of this, do not be shocked if he’s rested for this recreation merely out of precaution.

Prediction

Brazil get off to a fast begin with Raphina scoring one and Richarlison grabbing the opposite en path to victory. Decide: Brazil 2, South Korea 1