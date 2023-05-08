South Miami PD needs help searching for missing 20-year-old man – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The South Miami Police Department has launched a missing particular person’s flyer in an try to find 20-year-old Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz. According to the flyer, he used to be ultimate observed leaving a South Miami place of abode in a car heading north on Southwest 63rd Court against Southwest 56th Street on Sunday. Sadly, he by no means arrived house in Hialeah.

Diaz Ruiz weighs roughly 140 kilos and stands at 5 toes, 6 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and used to be ultimate observed dressed in a black blouse and inexperienced shorts. Additionally, he has a cheerful face tattoo on his proper bicep and a tattoo of the 4 components on his left forearm.

If you could have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz, please touch Detective V. Jackson at 305-663-6302 or by means of e mail at [email protected]

