Southern California man drowns in Colorado River

A man from Phelan, Robert L. Gardella, elderly 69, drowned in the Colorado River on Wednesday, in keeping with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Boat deputies have been knowledgeable in regards to the drowning, which came about round 3:30 pm, roughly 2.5 miles north of Lake Havasu by way of the river.

Gardella jumped from an anchored vessel to retrieve a fishing pole that had fallen into the river however he started to battle for an unknown explanation why and then he went underwater and not resurfaced, in keeping with witnesses.

Divers have been dispatched to the scene to seek for Gardella from the San Bernardino County Sheriff, Mohave County Sheriff and Lake Havasu City Police in conjunction with remote-operated automobile sonar scans. A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety additionally performed aerial searches to find the lacking man.

Search operations have been paused ahead of restarting on Thursday morning, and at round 9:30 a.m., Gardella’s frame was once positioned via divers who pronounced him useless right away at the spot. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division has taken custody of Gardella’s frame, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to touch Deputy Justin Bacon of the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. Anonymous guidelines can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-7827-463 or on-line at wetip.com.

