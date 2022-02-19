Southern Miss vs. Texas-El Paso: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 15-10; Southern Miss 6-19

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas-El Paso Miners at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Reed Green Coliseum. Texas-El Paso will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners when they played on Thursday, losing 98-79. Southern Miss’ defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of forward Isaih Moore, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds and six blocks, and guard Walyn Napper, who had 21 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Texas-El Paso sidestepped the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for a 63-60 win. Guard Souley Boum took over for Texas-El Paso, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to 12 boards.

The Golden Eagles are now 6-19 while the Miners sit at 15-10. Texas-El Paso is 8-6 after wins this year, and Southern Miss is 3-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum — Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum — Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won seven out of their last 12 games against Southern Miss.