Southern Miss vs. Texas-El Paso: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Southern Miss
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 15-10; Southern Miss 6-19
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas-El Paso Miners at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Reed Green Coliseum. Texas-El Paso will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners when they played on Thursday, losing 98-79. Southern Miss’ defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of forward Isaih Moore, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds and six blocks, and guard Walyn Napper, who had 21 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Texas-El Paso sidestepped the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for a 63-60 win. Guard Souley Boum took over for Texas-El Paso, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to 12 boards.
The Golden Eagles are now 6-19 while the Miners sit at 15-10. Texas-El Paso is 8-6 after wins this year, and Southern Miss is 3-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum — Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won seven out of their last 12 games against Southern Miss.
- Jan 08, 2022 – Texas-El Paso 87 vs. Southern Miss 54
- Jan 02, 2021 – Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Southern Miss 62
- Jan 01, 2021 – Southern Miss 74 vs. Texas-El Paso 66
- Mar 01, 2020 – Texas-El Paso 75 vs. Southern Miss 56
- Jan 09, 2020 – Texas-El Paso 76 vs. Southern Miss 64
- Feb 16, 2019 – Southern Miss 77 vs. Texas-El Paso 47
- Feb 24, 2018 – Texas-El Paso 73 vs. Southern Miss 44
- Jan 04, 2018 – Southern Miss 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 75
- Feb 11, 2017 – Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Southern Miss 50
- Jan 07, 2017 – Southern Miss 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 65
- Feb 18, 2016 – Texas-El Paso 78 vs. Southern Miss 73
- Jan 28, 2016 – Southern Miss 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
