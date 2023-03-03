Southlake, Texas: Man electrocuted while trimming trees





SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A 46-year-old guy was once electrocuted while trimming trees in Southlake, the police department mentioned.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Southlake firefighters and cops have been referred to as to a house within the 900 block of West Dove Road.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a person subconscious and suspended by way of a harness in a tree, police mentioned.

Witnesses informed officials that the person was once a panorama worker who have been trimming trees on the belongings when he unintentionally encountered a are living electric cord.

Southlake firefighters labored temporarily to succeed in the sufferer and assess his situation, however he had already gave up the ghost. Firefighters then got rid of him from the tree.

The Southlake Police Department mentioned the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The sufferer’s identify will probably be launched as soon as subsequent of family is notified.

